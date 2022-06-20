OKOLONA – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors recently approved the 2022 updated Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.
The plan, which is required by law, is spread throughout the different agencies so that everyone will know their role if the need arises.
“County government shares a responsibility with State and municipal governments to be prepared in the event of a natural, technological or man-made emergency or disaster that threatens life, property or the environment,” reads the promulgation statement of the plan. “…In order to provide an effective response to emergency situations, the federal, state, local and tribal governments must plan and prepare together. The concept and assignment of responsibilities outlined in this plan shall serve as the basis for the conduct of emergency operations by Chickasaw County. It shall be the responsibility of all county agencies and organizations to perform their assigned functional tasks and prepare and maintain standard operating procedures and/or guidelines.”
The plan is in compliance with all of the necessary regulations.
Another part of the plan was giving Linda Griffin, Emergency Management Director, the authority to implement the plan.
“I Charge the Director of the Chickasaw County Emergency Management Agency with responsibility for implementing this plan under emergency conditions and its ongoing development, as experience and changing conditions require.”
District 5 Supervisor Margaret Futral made a motion to adopt the plan and give Griffin the authority to implement it, and District 1 Supervisor Anderson McFarland seconded it. It passed unanimously.