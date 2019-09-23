HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors met at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Sep. 17 at the Houston Courthouse.
Supervisors:
– Heard a brief presentation from John Lancaster, who is running for the State House of Representatives for Dist. 22.
– Heard a brief presentation from Kegan Coleman, who is running for the State Senate for Dist. 8.
– Heard Sheriff James Meyers' department report. He informed them that the current numbers for the jail were 308 at the time of the meeting, but he also said that they would be receiving two more that afternoon, bringing the total to 310.
– The sheriff also presented them the bids for a new vehicle that was requested at the last meeting, and they chose to accept the bid from Griffin Motors for $28,750.
– Emergency Management Director, Linda Griffin updated the board on FEMA/MEMA projects, and also informed them of the recent donation from Toyota to the Van Vleet Fire Department. The company donated vehicles to the fire department to help with training for vehicle extraction.
– Tax Collector/Assessor, Sue Ard gave her report. She asked the following:
Approval of a reduction in the personal roll
Approval of reduction in the real roll
Approval of an increase in real roll
Approval of Homestead deletion on the grounds of death with no surviving spouse
Approval of mobile home list
Approval of unpaid checks list
Approved travel to Starkville for training and a conference.
– The board approved all of the requests.
– Heard County Engineer Carson Neal's report on Davis Lake Road. He informed the board that he was currently looking into the money available to them to address the road and its condition. He is hoping to get a grant, which the county would match at 20 percent. They are also looking into working with the Forestry Department to see if they would assist in putting money in for the match. They want to patch and seal the worst sections of the road. According to the engineer, that should be a solution that lasts approximately four to five years.
– Approved an invoice for preliminary engineering for ERBR-STPBR-0812(11)BO, which is a bridge project on County Road 407.
– Heard Road Manager Doug Winters give his report on current projects.
– Approved the list of school bus turnarounds, with the exception of one. They denied a turnaround at the Fitzgerald residence on County Road 240.
– Approved culvert requests.
– Approved the acceptance of a bid from Fastenal on PermaPatch, the material that the county uses to patch the roads.
– Heard an update on the heating situation in the Tax Collector/Assessor's office. They have found a company that will install a heating device, but they will not do the wiring. Purchase Clerk, Tommie Morgan had a local electrician come in and assess the situation and make recommendations.
– Discussed ways to fix the roof at the Regional Jail, but no decision was made.
– Heard County Administrator Norman Griffin, Jr.'s report, which included the approval of an ambulance station inside city limits, at the old Chickasaw County Jail. The request was approved.
– Approved the transfer money from the General Fund to make the outstanding funds solvent.
– Tabled appointing a member to the Three Rivers Board.
– Approved the Sheriff's Annual Supplement in the amount of $5,000.
– Approved local cooperation agreement with Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District.
– Approved amended final industrial tax exemption for Crest Foam Corporation.
– Approved amended final industrial tax exemption for Leggett & Platt Components Company, Incorporated.
– Approved inventory deletions.
– Approved transfer from Clarksdale for regional jail.
– Approved docket of claims.
– Approved credit card payment.
– Approved $500 for Chickasaw County 4-H to put toward their annual fun day, which will be held Friday, Oct. 18.
– Accepted a letter of resignation from Barry Dendy from the Itawamba Community College Board, effective Sept. 30. Dist. 2 Supervisor Bill Blissard informed everyone that Dendy has had some serious health problems, and asked that everyone remember him.
– Appointed John Ellison to take Dendy's place on the board.
– Dist. 5 Supervisor Russell “Wolfie” King stated how grateful the board was to Jimmy Ashley for volunteering his time and equipment to clean the Square. He asked that anyone who sees him thank him.
– Approved payment of Brenda Mullins for Training of Justice Court Clerks.
- Adjourned until the next meeting, which is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 7.