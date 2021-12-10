OKOLONA – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors approved giving Cook Coggins' Kyle Strong permission to program Davis Lake Road (County Road 124) for the Eastern Federal Land Access Program.
James Woodall, who was there on behalf of Strong, said that they believed Davis Lake Road to be an excellent candidate.
“We still think that Davis Lake Road is a great candidate because it does lead to and through federal lands, it's on a state aid route,” he said. “The beauty of it this time is state aid is handling the program, not MDOT, so it's going to be much easier for us to work with, and there's no match.”
No match means that the county will not have to pay any money, the EFLAP money will fully-fund the project. Often times grants require matching funds, which means that the county, municipality, etc, have to contribute a certain percentage of the overall funds.
“The Federal Lands Access Program (Access Program) was established in 23 U.S.C. 204 to improve transportation facilities that provide access to, are adjacent to or are located within Federal lands,” reads the official description of the program on the U.S. Department of Transportation website. “The Access Program supplements State and local resources for public roads, transit systems and other transportation facilities, with an emphasis on high-use recreation sites and economic generators.”
This is why they believe that Davis Lake Road is the perfect candidate, with its access to the Natchez Trace, the Owl Creek Mounds and the Davis Lake Recreation Area.
District 3 Supervisor and Board President, Russell Brooks made the motion to allow Strong to program the road, and District 5 Supervisor Margaret Futral seconded it.
The board voted unanimously in favor of the project.
Supervisors also:
– Approved the November minutes with a correction.
– Opened bids on commodities and took them under advisement.
– Approved purchasing an ad in the Chickasaw Journal's annual Christmas Story.
– Heard from Lasonja Ivy with Executive Director of the Okolona Area Chamber of Commerce, who wanted to give the board a face to go with the Chamber, and also presented them with a demographic profile.
– Heard from Sheriff James Meyers, who said that the numbers at the jail were 320.
– Approved travel for two dispatchers to Jackson for orientation.
– Approved the meal log.
– Approved a reduction in the real roll.
– Approved the 90-day solid waste delinquent list.
– Accepted the monthly road report.
– Approved the list of school bus turnarounds.
– Approved the culvert requests.
– Accepted the quote from T&J Cattle Farms for road millage in the amount of $12 per yard.
– Approved pushing the reverse auction for 911 equipment to Dec. 8 due to the addendum that was added.
– Heard an update on the courthouse in Houston, and the elevator shaft still has no ship date.
– Approved the monthly solid waste adjustments.
– Approved the opioid memorandum of understanding.
– Approved transferring bound Times Post newspapers (1991-2000) from the Houston Courthouse to the Chickasaw County Historical and Genealogical Society's Heritage Museum and Research Center.
– Approved the claims for payment.
– Approved appointing Patti Pettit to the Three Rivers board to replace Stacey Parker, who rolled off. She will serve a five-year term.
– Recessed until Monday, Dec. 13.