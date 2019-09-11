HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors held their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Houston Courthouse. The first of two monthly meetings also served as a public hearing for the proposed 2020 Fiscal Year budget.
The meeting opened with a moment of silence for Deputy Jeremy Voyles, who died in an on-duty car crash Tuesday, Aug. 27.
The public was given the opportunity to voice their opinions about the budget during the hearing. Those in attendance were given a copy of the budget, and when the floor was opened up, they were allowed to ask questions.
Several questions were asked, but the two resounding ones were, “What about ICC?” and also “When will we get new roads?” These are not new questions.
Supervisors and the county administrator said the ICC situation was complicated, and that roads should see some improvements this upcoming year.
A citizen also voiced concern about the amount of funding the library was receiving, stating that she didn’t feel like the county was getting its “money’s worth.”
Ultimately, supervisors approved the budget, which included a 3 percent base pay raise for all county employees.
Supervisors also:
– Approved minutes of the Aug. 5 and Aug. 20 meetings.
– Approved Angie Abrams’s request to use most of the remaining funds in the grant for the Agri-Center to make necessary repairs.
– Heard Sheriff James Meyers’ report on the Sheriff’s Department. The current prison count is 308.
– Approved the meal log for the jail.
– Approved a $20,474 grant for the Chickasaw County Emergency Management Agency.
–Expressed thanks to EMA Director Linda Griffin and Road Manager Doug Winters on their work in securing FEMA funding.
– Heard the Tax Collector report that the real and personal property sale was a success.
– Approved the school bus turnaround for Chickasaw County School District (Houlka).
– Approved hiring Donald Westmorland for a full-time position in road management. He had served his probationary time.
– Declared equipment surplus so as to be auctioned off.
– Approved culvert requests.
– The County Engineer was not present as he had a death in the family. A representative for him gave the report to the board.
– The purchase clerk had nothing to bring before the board.
– Approved travel for Veterans Service Officers.
– Approved travel for Justice Court judges and Justice Court clerks.
– Approved travel for Solid Waste Enforcement Officer Howard Woodard.
– The County Administrator presented the financial statements and budget for the Shearer Richardson Nursing Home. The board accepted them.
– Approved a donation to the D.A.R.E fund in memory of Deputy Jeremy Voyles.
– Approved payment of claims.
– TRC, the economic development firm for the county, gave an update on several projects. They are in the very early process of trying to get a rails trans-load site. According to the representative and the board, this would be a major development for the county. Next, they discussed housing opportunities and solar farms, but nothing definitive was offered. Finally they discussed a Homeland Security grant that they are trying to obtain for the purpose of updating the county’s E-911 system.
The board went into an executive section, and the public was dismissed.