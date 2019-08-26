OKOLONA – The Board of Supervisors met at the Courthouse in Okolona on Aug. 20. Brenda McGaha from the 2020 Census spoke to the board. She explained what the census does, aside from just getting a count of the citizens. She said that it is a determining factor as to how money is divided as well as benefit programs such as Head Start and WIC. She said that in the past there has not been a complete, accurate count, and this has adversely affected the aforementioned programs along with several others she did not name.
She asked that the board consider creating a Complete Count Committee to help promote the census by raising awareness within the communities. The board discussed the idea and read over the literature that she provided before ultimately agreeing to create the committee. The board voted unanimously to create the committee, and each supervisor was tasked with finding volunteers within the county.
The Supervisors also:
– Approved the use of a grant to make repairs at the Agricenter.
– Heard from Sheriff James Myers about the current state of the department. While the sheriff was available, the floor was opened to a pair of citizens who asked about a call they put in to his department dispose of a stray dog being ignored. The sheriff explained that the only facility available to take animals in Chickasaw worked strictly on a volunteer basis, and that they were still trying to get established.
– Approved application for Department of Revenue, Petition for Reduction and undoing of a Homestead rejection for the Tax Collector/Assessor’s Office.
– Approved EMA Director Linda Griffin as the designated applicant agent. They also approved the sharing of information with Mississippi Emergency Management that would help speed up disaster relief in the future.
– Heard the County Engineer’s report.
– Approved the Road Manager’s request that he be allowed to sell some tractors in an auction in October. The tractors will be declared as surplus and then sold.
– Approved culvert requests.
– Heard the County Administrator’s report which included a grant for the disposal of solid waste.
– Approved the transfer of funds from Clarksdale.
– Approved the donated time of county employees.
– Approved Fiscal Year 2018 Continuing Disclosure submission form prepared by Butler Snow.
– Approved docket of claims.
– Fire Coordinator Johnathan Blankenship asked for the same amount of money to be allotted for the fire departments as last year.
– Voted to purchase oil and grease from Best Way.
– Approved credit card payment.
– Adjourned until the budget hearing on Sep. 3.