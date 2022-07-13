OKOLONA – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors accepted a warranty deed for the Okolona Courthouse earlier this year, and last week, they accepted a corrected deed.
“A few months ago, the Masonic Lodge signed the deed [to the Okolona Courthouse] and there were some issues with the wording on that, so we have corrected that and that is what I have today,” said County Administrator Norman Griffin, Jr.
The building, which stands on Main Street in Okolona, has been owned by the lodge and the county has leased the bottom two floors for court and county offices, however, they had been looking to potentially either acquire this building or construct a new, standalone courthouse in Okolona.
The reason is that there is historical preservation money available for the building, however, it is not accessible if they are leasing the building like they have been.
The lodge will still be able to use the top floor.
The language that was corrected was also approved by the State Auditor.
“The State Auditor’s Office has given their approval of this correction.”
District 3 Supervisor Russell Brooks made the motion to accept the corrected deed and District 4 Supervisor A.L. Adair seconded it.
The motion passed 4-1, with District 5 Supervisor Margaret Futral voting against it.
Brooks then made a motion to contract Belinda Stewart Architects to work on getting a historical preservation grant for the building, and Adair seconded it. The motion also passed.