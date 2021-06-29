OKOLONA • The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors recently approved hiring two employees full-time.
Both employees have completed their six-month probationary period and were eligible to be hired full time.
Brenda Collins, the custodian at the Okolona Court House was the first on the agenda.
The board voted unanimously to promote her to full time at the same rate of pay she currently receives, in line with their hiring practice with the custodian at the Houston Court House.
Next up was Terry Guido with the Road Department.
The board voted unanimously to approve Guido as well.
In addition, they gave him a $100 raise.
Supervisors also:
– Heard from Sheriff James Meyers, who said that the numbers at the jail were currently 309.
– Approved the renewal of the contract with Medpro Disposal for the Biohazard removal at the jail, at the rate of $47.00 per month.
– Approved fixing the chiller unit that went out in an air conditioner at the Regional Jail.
– Approved the solid waste July list.
– Approved spreading an emergency proclamation on the minutes for the June 8, 2021 flooding.
– Heard from County Engineer Kyle Strong on the progress of the projects throughout the area.
– Approved drafting a resolution with Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District to take out a bridge on County Road 413.
– Approved quotes for a 9x54 metal culvert from the Rail Road Yard for $14,850.
– Approved Larry Long, a retiree from the State Highway Department, for part-time position in the Road Department.
– Accepted a woodchipper from Houlka for $1.
– Asked County Road Manager Doung Winters to do some road work within the city limits. They are going to go back before the Houlka Board and get a resolution.
– Approved culvert requests.
– Approved remaining with Bayco Materials for six-month quotes on wash rock, at $10 per ton.
– Approved reimbursing Angie Abrams for expenses and travel to the 4H Club Congress.
– Approved Solid Waste Adjustments.
– Approved DEQ Grants.
– Approved industrial tax exemptions for the following businesses:
Trace Industries Inc.
Crest Foam (2)
Franklin Corporation
International Paper (2)
United Industries (2)
– Approved July 5 as the Fourth of July holiday for the employees since The Fourth falls on a Sunday.
– Approved a transfer from Clarksdale.
– Approved travel for Constables to Allen, Texas on Aug. 9-12.
– Approved claims for payment.
– Approved inventory deletions.
– Approved rescinding the rejections of Steve Dillard’s bid to fix the roof of the Chancery Clerk’s records and accepted the bid.
– Adjourned.