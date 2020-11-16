HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors met for a special called meeting on Monday, Nov. 9 at the Courthouse in Houston.
Among the business conducted was the approval of purchasing new equipment for the Regional Jail using CARES Act money. The equipment will be purchased, and the county will be reimbursed 100%.
They accepted a quote from Bob Barker for a walk-through scanner for $4,945.50 and a quote from Mississippi Prison Industry for matresses and pillows for $17,050. Also approved purchasing a contraband detector from Metrasens, for $12,495. It was a sole-source item.
Supervisors also:
– Approved entering into an agreement with Three Rivers for a USDA Grant for vehicles. The grant is up to $50,000, and will be used to purchase two new vehicles from Landers Ford in Southaven, at the state contract price of $26,498 apiece. The estimated cost to the county after the grant will be approximately $12,500 for two new vehicles.
– Approved allowing Three Rivers to advertise in the papers for public comments.
– Approved setting salary for the position in the comptroller's office at $24,500-25,000.
– Approved giving Purchase Clerk Tommie Morgan permission to get quotes on a culvert for County Road 413.
– Entered into executive session.
– Upon returning to regular session, Board President Russell Brooks informed the public that no determination was made in executive session.
– Approved terminating Tyler Pass's employment with the county.
– Welcomed the Alliance Economic Development Team.
– Approved a quote from Billy Kilgore for the floor work in the Tax Assessor's office, for $4,532. Kilgore is supposed to begin work mid week this week, and it will take approximately two weeks to finish the work as long as nothing unforeseen arises.
– Discussed moving the equipment out of the office, and looking for a place to store it in the courthouse until the work was done.
– Adjourned until Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.