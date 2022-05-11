HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors approved moving forward with phase two of the county fire service communications project last week.
The project, which is revamping the radio system for the county fire services, was started earlier this year.
“The communication project that the county is in the middle of, for the fire service, is done in phases,” said County Fire Coordinator Jonathan Blankenship. “Phase one was replacing our existing two fire repeaters with three new ones that would give us better coverage throughout the county, there's a lot of void places in the county right now. That was approved, and that equipment's ordered. That equipment is going to be analog/digital equipment. All of our stuff that we currently operate on, so the old stuff is just analog.”
That is where phase two comes in.
Phase two involves the purchase of new radios to go along with the new repeaters, and the board approved moving forward with that on Tuesday.
“This new being analog and/or digital, opens up better coverage for us, so, with that being said, a lot of the current radios that the fire departments have are not digital capable, they are analog only, so phase two of that communications project involves about $50,000 from the county buying radios for the fire departments to go in the fire trucks and some portable radios.”
The county approved the quote from CommSouth, the same company who had the lowest quote on the repeaters. The phase two quote came in at $54,900, and it will be paid for using ARPA funds, same as phase one.
He said that this is not all of the radios needed, however, some of the responsibility falls back on the departments themselves to get grants or raise money and such to buy the remaining radios.
“It does not cover all of what each fire department will need, each fire department will still have to find grants or save money or whatever, to purchase the rest of the radios they need, but it's a great start.”
He broke down the amount of radios that the county will be purchasing.
“I believe we are doing five mobile radios, which those are truck radios, per fire department, and we are going to do 10 portable radios, which that should cover the officers of each fire department, and then they are still able to purchase more of those as they go. It's purchasing this equipment to get them started on being able to use our new analog and/or digital communication system.”
While many won't, some of the preexisting radios that the departments own will work with the new system as well.
“They will still be able to use them on the analog system. We intend to keep the old analog system up and running until it just plays out, as a back up system, but they will still be able to use that on the old system. A lot of radios that are being put out now are analog/digital, so some departments already have a few of those, but all of the truck radios wouldn't.”
This also places the county fire service in a prime position to have something they've never had.
“With the old system moving to a back up, we'll have something that we've never had before and that's a back up system. We've had that situation happen, power outage, lightning strikes, tornadoes, anything like that could damage our equipment, and we'll at least have a back up.”
The main reason that the county has undertaken this project, however, is safety. Safety for not only those in need of the fire services, but safety of the men and women out in the field too.
“In the past, with our analog system, there have been huge gaps in coverage. People are familiar with the areas of the county that cell phones won't work, well our radios are just like that. A lot of those dead spots for cellphones are dead spots for radios. A lot of that has got to do with the lay of the land, the hills, stuff like that. What we're trying to do is, with adding that additional repeater site, which is going to expand our coverage even more and in digital, means it's cleaning up the signals as well. What it's going to do is put communication capabilities in each firefighter's hand instead of just the truck. Our truck radios have been able to perform pretty good throughout the county, but when you start talking to portable radios on each firefighter, or walkie talkies, they just don't work very well. We've had several instances where firefighters have arrived on scene in their personal vehicle, or they come upon a scene, or something like that, and all they have is a portable radio, and they are not able to reach 911 or anybody else for help.”