HOUSTON • The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors picked up where they left off last time this past Tuesday when they restarted discussion on the new fire truck for Rhodes Chapel.
It was previously discussed during their first monthly meeting that the county fire services had applied for and received the Rural Fire Truck Acquisition Program Grant in the amount of $90,000, for the purchase of a new fire truck for Rhodes Chapel, who is due for a new truck.
County Fire Coordinator Jonathan Blankenship came before the board to ask them to consider purchasing a new truck for the department with the grant money, and he had the specifications and a price for the truck on state contract.
The truck costs a total of $261,999, and with the RFTAP grant money, that leaves the county with $171,999 to finance.
They discussed it some, and agreed to go ahead and do it now to lock it in at the interest rate that is currently available because rates will most likely increase over time as is the norm.
However, they will not have to make any payments until a year after the truck is received, and there is an approximately 13 month turnaround on the truck, so they stand to not have to make any payments until 2023 roughly.
There is another truck that was previously financed that is set to roll off of the debt schedule before that time, in essence it will be minimal if any new cost to the county, and instead they will just be replacing one truck with another.
Supervisors also:
– Heard from Sheriff James Meyers, who said that the jail numbers were at 305 and that they were about to get everything going at the facilities again after the lightning strike caused the damage earlier this month.
– Accepted the letter of Compliance from the Department of Revenue for the Tax Collector/Assessor.
– Approved renewing the mapping contract for the Tax Collector/Assessor’s Office.
– Approved renewing the contract with CKB for real and personal roles.
– Approved a road bore permit for AT&T on County Road 410, near the intersection of County Road 150.
– Approved a resolution allowing Cook Coggins to apply for ERBR Fund Program.
– Approved the application for one mil.
– Approved hiring Andrew Edington to Woodland Road Crew full time, with six month probation.
– Approved going back to eight hours a day, five days a week for the Road Department.
– Approved the culvert requests.
– Accepted the lowest quote on a 6×60 culvert from the Rail Road Yard for $14,885.
– Approved the interlocal agreement with Houston for 911 dispatching services for the city, which Houston’s Board of Aldermen approved on July 6.
– Approved the $1,500 request for Beaver Control funds from Chickasaw Soil and Water Conservation.
– Approved Delta Computer Systems agreement for the Circuit Clerk for $1,280.
– Approved Delta Computer Systems agreement for the Tax Collector/Assessor for $1,950.
– Approved Delta Computer Systems agreement for Justice Court for $300.
– Approved Delta Computer Systems agreement for Chancery Clerk for $1,554.17.
– Approved the land redemption settlement.
– Approved a transfer of funds from Clarksdale.
– Approved the final industrial tax exemption for United Furniture.
– Approved the Homestead Rejections.
– Approved the inventory removal.
– Approved claims for payment.
– Approved a credit card payment in the amount of $4,422.95.
– Accepted the Emergency Medical Operations Fund grant in the amount of $2,585.
– Approved purchasing new defibrillators for $10,750 for five of them. The defibrillators will be used to replace the old, outdated ones at Houlka, Thorn, Rhodes Chapel, Southeast and Atlanta Fire Departments, giving all the county departments updated defibrillators.
– Accepted the resignation of Michael Rooker.
– Adjourned.