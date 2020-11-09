HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors met for their first monthly meeting at the courthouse in Houston on Monday, Nov. 2.
Among the business conducted was the purchasing of trash bins for county residents.
The board is to purchase bins for the trash pick up for county residents as part of the new solid waste disposal agreement, which began in July.
The bins were subject to a reverse auction, and the lowest quote was from Schafer International, at a rate of $52 per bin.
The bins will be charcoal grey with white lettering.
According to Purchase Clerk Tommie Morgan, there is approximately a 6-8 week turnaround period once the order is in. This puts the estimated window of arrival at the start of 2021.
Supervisors also:
– Heard from Sheriff James Meyers, who said that the numbers at the jail were currently 296. He also said that they were in talks to see about getting a doctor to come to the regional jail once a week. He said that Dr. Gore has agreed to do it for $500 a month if it is permitted.
– Approved striking homestead rejections.
– Approved an increase in the personal roll.
– Approved an increase in the real roll.
– Approved two pay requests for a road project on County Road 407.
– Approved hiring Donald Westmorland full-time to the road department since he has finished his probationary period.
– Accepted a letter of resignation from Solid Waste Officer for Howard Woodard.
– Approved advertising for a new Solid Waste Officer with a starting salary of $25,500 per year.
– Opened the floor for culvert requests, however, there were none.
– Approved giving the Purchase Clerk the authority to petition the purchase board for an exemption for reverse auction for annual commodities.
– Approved the Purchase Clerk to get quotes and accept the lowest quote so long as it falls under the $50,000 mark, for repairs to the elevator in the Okolona Courthouse. The Mississippi Insurance Department inspected the elevator and left a letter of problems that needed to be repaired and then it is to be reinspected.
– Approved giving Purchase Clerk the authority to get quotes for spending CARES Act Money for the Regional Jail.
– Approved the County Holidays:
Veterans Day – Nov. 11
Thanksgiving – Nov. 26-27
Christmas – Dec. 24-25.
New Year's – Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
– Approved the trash pick up schedule for the holidays:
Veterans Day – Trash to be picked up the following day, Nov 12.
Thanksgiving – Thursday, Nov. 26, to be picked up Wednesday, Nov. 25. Friday, Nov. 27 to be picked up Monday, Nov. 30.
They asked that all garbage be out for pick up by 7 a.m.
– Approved publishing the garbage pick up schedule in the newspapers.
– Received the final receipts and expenditures for the fiscal year 2020.
– Approved the Chancery Clerk to copy the rolls.
– Approved amendment number one to memorandum of understanding between the Secretary of State and Chickasaw County.
– Approved claims for payment.
– Approved inventory deletions.
– Approved a resolution with Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District for Cane Creek.
– Entered into a lengthy executive session.
– Upon returning to regular session, board president Russell Brooks informed the public that no action was taken in executive session.
– Approved naming Linda Griffin as the designated applicant for FEMA Disaster Agreement.
– Accepted a petition for inspection to become a public road brought before the board by District 1 Supervisor Anderson McFarland. District 2 Supervisor Bill Blissard and District 3 Supervisor Tom Bowens will inspect the road and see if it meets the standards to become a public road and report back.
– Approved allowing The Alliance economic development team to use office space in Okolona.
– Received a letter from Tax Assessor/Collector Sue Ard, expressing her stance on the issues currently affecting her office with the floor, that she asked be spread on the minutes. Brooks said that it did not need to be spread on the minutes because it made it sound like the county had not taken any action, but he said that they had, it was the contractor who backed out.
Blissard made the motion to spread the letter on the minutes, however, and it was seconded by District 5 Supervisor Robin King.
The motion was voted down 3-2, with Blissard and King the two votes for, and McFarland, Bowens and Brooks against.
– Approved purchasing laptops for court on the state contract price.
– Adjourned until a special called meeting on Monday, Nov. 9.