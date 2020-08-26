OKOLONA – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors met for their second Aug. meeting at the courthouse in Okolona on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
While in session, Sheriff James Meyers brought a request before the board to allow video visitation at the Regional Jail.
The video visitation is a program that has gained popularity recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It allows inmates to have visitation via a video call since the jail is closed to visitors.
The sheriff informed the board that it will cost approximately $143,000 to install the necessary equipment and get the program up and running, however, the county will not have to pay a penny.
The phone provider for the jail will be covering all of the costs.
The visits are paid, and it normally costs $7.50 for 15 minutes. However, the sheriff said that he talked to the company, and they agreed to $7.50 for 30 minutes.
The money for the calls will be paid by the inmates through the inmate canteen fund.
The board approved the request.
Supervisors also:
– Heard from Raquel Rosamond, the CEO of Lifecore, who thanked the board for their annual contribution, and filled them in on some of the work that was being done in Chickasaw County through the service.
“Thank you for your support, and what you do for us each year,” she said.
– Approved the meal log.
– Approved the Chickasaw County Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.
– Accepted the list of tag surrenders.
– Approved a petition of reduction of personal property.
– Heard from County Engineer Kyle Strong, who provided updates on the current road projects.
– Were presented with the plans for bridges 20 and 22 to be provided to Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District.
– Took a new hire, Tommy Swindle Jr., for the Road Department under advisement.
– Approved hiring Steven Kelly as a seasonal employee, as his time with the Three Rivers Program is up.
– Approved hiring Clay Clark as a seasonal employee as his time with the Three Rivers Program is up.
– Approved hiring David Pettit as a seasonal employee as his time with the Three Rivers Program is up.
– Approved hiring Toby Wooten full-time as he has served his six-month probationary period.
– Approved culvert requests.
– Amended personnel policy for all departments to allow for sick leave to be used for COVID-19 quarantine without the need for a doctor's excuse over three days. In addition, employees must provide a current (within three days) negative test to return to work after the 14 day quarantine period. The issue was brought before the board due to an employee who has tested negative, but his wife has tested positive. He asked to use his sick days for the quarantine period, but the previous policy did not allow for more than three days without a doctor's excuse. The board did make the clarification that this exception only applies to COVID, and nothing else.
– Approved drafting a letter of commitment to Shannon Moore at the Department of Human Services about the county's commitment of assistance with repairs to the building of up to $12,500.
– Approved the list of solid waste account adjustments.
– Approved the county school budget.
– Heard an update on the handicapped ramp at the Houston Courthouse. The request has been sent to the Secretary of State, and everything is in order. Work is expected to begin soon.
– Passed a resolution to clean out a section of Willgo Creek starting at County Road 140 and going eastward to Kansas City Southern Railroad.
– Passed a resolution to clean out several creeks within the city limits of Okolona.
– Approved the list of inventory deletions.
– Accepted House Bill 1789, which is an increase in pay for poll workers and election commissioners. The costs are billed to the state.
– Accepted Senate Bill 2463, which calls for a redrawing of district lines due to consolidation. The board approved contracting with the Circuit Clerk's office to do the redistricting.
– Approved the claims for payment.
– Entered into a work session to discuss the road repairs needed in the county. The board discussed how much material was needed, so that Purchase Clerk Tommie Morgan could order it and work could begin.
– Approved giving Morgan the authority to get prices for a tractor and trailer for hauling materials. They authorized prices for rentals and short-term leases. She was to report back at a special called meeting on Friday, Aug. 21.
– Recessed until Friday, Aug. 21.