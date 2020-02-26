OKOLONA • The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors met at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18 in Okolona. Among the business discussed, perhaps the most discussed was the proposed solid waste disposal fee.
County Administrator Norman Griffin, Jr. informed the board that they needed to make a decision at this meeting whether or not to enact a solid waste disposal fee. He informed them and all present that Chickasaw County, excluding citizens of the cities of Houston, Houlka and Okolona had not been receiving free waste disposal over the years, instead it had been included in the millage paid on taxes each year. He stated that the initial millage rate was 5 mills, but had decreased to 4.75 in 2015, and had held steady at 4.3 over the last four years.
The board voted to enact a $12 solid waste disposal fee, and this was done with the goal of either reallocating the current 4.3 mills to another area or completely doing away with them and thus reducing taxes. This was the ultimate goal according to Griffin.
Citizens present voiced their opinions, stating that they felt generally uneasy with the suggestion, feeling that they would be taxed twice in essence. Both Griffin and members of the board assured them that this would not be the case. Board President Russell Brooks had to call the meeting back to order because the discussion had gotten carried away.
The fee will go into affect in June, however, there are still “logistics” that need to be worked out according to Griffin. These include bill paying and how that will be done, who to contract with garbage cans, etc.
The motion was made by Bill Blissard and seconded by Tom Bowens. Blissard, Bowens, Brooks and Anderson McFarland voted in favor of the fee. Russell King abstained from voting citing a lack of information necessary to make a fully formulated decision. The motion passed.
Supervisors also:
– Welcomed Sheriff James Meyers, who informed them that the current prison numbers were at 309. He also updated them on a resurgence in the county work program, and how that has the potential to be resurrected by MDOC and MDOT.
– Entered into an interlocal agreement for narcotics. The agreement is the same one that Chickasaw has been a part of, it just had to be re-signed as it had been amended to include Monroe County.
– Approved Fire Coordinator Johnathan Blankenship’s request for Chickasaw to host a bus passenger extraction training with the bus recently donated to them at the cost of $1,030 to be deducted from his budget. The course will be taught by the state fire academy, and he said that it would be very beneficial.
– Approved the voiding of a receipt for taxes by the previous owner of the Regions Bank building, which was purchased by the Chickasaw Development Foundation last year. The board deliberated on the matter, but ultimately decided to approve the motion.
– Approved a deduction of the real roll.
– Approved a homestead deletion.
– Adopted a regional hazardous mitigation plan.
– Introduced the new County Engineer Kyle Strong. Strong replaced previous engineer Carrson Neal.
– Approved $2,451 to be spent to repair the backhoe in Woodland.
– Approved hiring Toby Wooten for the road crew, and he will be working in Woodland.
– Gave Road Manager Doug Winter the authority to run a query on David Pulliam, since he possesses a CDL, and if found favorable and passing a drug test, hire him for the road crew.
– Gave Purchase Clerk Tommie Morgan authority to purchase a culvert for the lowest quote for County Road 215, in accordance with an emergency order.
– Placed the quote from another emergency order for County Road 54 on the minutes.
– Approved the final phase of the Health Department repair. This included new lights and ceilings in the bathrooms, new time clock and any outdoor lighting that needs repair or replacing. According to her, this would zero out the grant for the repairs, and thus the county would not have to return any money. The repairs will cost $1,631, and will be done by Lancaster Heating and Air.
– Accepted quote for $3,350 from Sammy Moore for roof repair at the Department of Human Services.
– Accepted a quote for $14,000 from Utah Construction for a zipper machine. Winters had inspected the machine and felt that it was the best choice.
– Heard from County Administrator Norman Griffin, Jr., who informed them that a representative for Duralast would be coming on Friday to examine the roof of the Okolona Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 19 and see what can be done in the way of repairs.
– Approved travel to Jackson for Brooks and McFarland for an economic development meeting.
– Heard from Addie Stover, a representative for TRC, who presented the board with an agenda for economic development.
– Tenatively set the date for a community meeting for economic development, involving TVA, for Mar. 17.
– Granted Stover the authority to submit an application for recaptured funds.
– Entered into executive session to discuss personnel matters.
– Adjourned until their next meeting on Monday, Mar. 2, at Houston.