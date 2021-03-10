HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors heard from the E-911 Director, Barry Martin about issues facing the department.
Martin said that the equipment is outdated, and in need of replacing.
“As you all are aware, our system is about 10-12 years old now and we are in bad need of an upgrade, so I just wanted to bring it to the attention of the board and kind of get steered in the direction I need to go to get started on this,” said Martin.
Board President Russell Brooks said that the county does not have the money that is required, which is estimated to be, at the bare minimum, $169,000. However, he said that they should work on trying to find grants, but Martin said that none are available.
“You need to look for some grants if you can find some,” said Brooks.
He went on to say that there is a program through Three Rivers that is money borrowed at a low interest rate, however, he said that grants would be preferable because the money does not have to be paid back.
The County had tried last year to get the Homeland Security grant to upgrade the system, however, they were not chosen. Brooks said that they should resubmit an application if the deadline is not passed so that they could reenter the pool of applicants.
Martin said that he has been using surplus parts and other means to keep the system going, he just wanted the board to know that there was an issue that needed to be addressed.
They did say that there is $61 million in unused funds that is being lobbied to be used for E 911, and District 5 Supervisor Margaret Futral said that she reached out to Senator Ben Suber about the money and asked him to check on it.
Martin said that they would explore the options available.
Supervisors also:
– Approved the Feb. minutes.
– Approved travel to the Sheriffs' Conference on June 14-18.
– Accepted a bid from Eaton Automotive for $30,275, for a vehicle to be purchased out of the Sheriff's Special Fund.
– Heard the numbers at the jail, which was 306.
– Addressed insurance issues with employee insurance cash cards not working at doctors' offices. They called the insurance providers and they said that it was a new program that was being implemented and for employees having issues to reach out to them and they would resolve them.
– Approved a resolution asking the Governor to declare a state of emergency for the Feb. winter storm.
– Welcomed representatives of Congressman Trent Kelly's office, who inquired about a bridge on County Road 163. They said that according to Forestry Service records, the road had been turned over to the county several years ago, but they said that they had been getting several calls from constituents who were asking about the bridge that was out. However, the county said that the road was not on the official road register and that they were granted an easement.
– Accepted the solid waste delinquency list.
– Approved a reduction in the real roll.
– Approved $200 for the tuition for a mandatory clerk training course for an employee in the Tax Assessor's Office.
– Were presented with a list of reseal projects to be reviewed before it was submitted to state aid.
– Approved hiring Johnny Barnett at Van Vleet for the Road Crew.
– Approved hiring Roy Tharp for the Road Crew in Woodland.
– Approved culvert requests.
– Were presented with a list for review of the things needed for repairs at the DHS building, they removed office furniture from the list and said that it was DHS's responsibility to furnish the office.
– Approved purchasing herbicide from Helena Chemical, which was not the highest bid, with the justification being the amount of product that has to be used per spray and the availability.
– Were presented with the summary of receipts and expenditures through January.
– Approved renewing insurance through the Mississippi Association of Supervisors, and instructed the insurance agent to look into policies that only covered front pay, as it was not included in their policy. Front pay would be needed if an employee sued for wrongful termination, and the judge ruled in favor of the employee, the county would have to pay front pay for wages lost, for an amount of time that is determined by the judge.
– Discussed churches not having county-provided garbage cans. Churches must sign a contract to get a county garbage can, that way if they do not pay their bill, they can be taken to small claims court.
– Approved allowing the Alliance to create a Facebook page for the purpose of economic development. The board president will serve as an administrator, approving everything before it is posted.
– Approved $1,500 to the Chickasaw County Soil and Water Conservation District.
– Approved re-advertising for the open position in the Comptroller's Office.
– Adjourned.