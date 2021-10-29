OKOLONA – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors recently discussed the requiring of masks in county buildings.
Board President Russell Brooks brought the subject up, and asked what did the board want to do.
He said that since no one was following it, referring to very few people, including some supervisors, in the meeting wearing masks, should they just repeal it.
District 5 Supervisor Margaret Futral made the motion to repeal the mask requirement, however, it died due to lack of a second.
Therefore, masks are still required in all county-owned buildings.
Supervisors also:
– Approved renewing the contract for Arson and Fire Investigator with Dwight Parker.
– Approved the bid from Dacon for fixing the chiller unit on an A/C unit at the Regional Jail for the amount of $22,248.
– Approved the tag surrenders.
– Approved the 30-day solid waste delinquent list.
– Approved a reduction in the personal roll.
– Approved an increase in the real roll.
– Approved a homestead deletion.
– Approved a request for an increase in petty cash for the Tax Collector offices in both courthouses of an additional $950.
– Approved the final pay request for the County Road 407 project.
– Approved giving Three Rivers authority to apply for an outdoor recreation grant to build a walking track at the Bunea Vista vot8ing precinct.
– Accepted Toby Wooten's termination letter.
– Approved moving Curtis Gaskin to foreman.
– Approved adding Gaskin to the vehicle take home list.
– Accepted Paul Hill's termination letter.
– Approved hiring Jimmy Lee Patterson for the road crew.
– Approved the culvert requests.
– Approved spreading a copy of the reverse auction for the HVAC at the Houston Courthouse on the minutes.
– Discussed the fencing replacement project on County Road 93.
– Approved travel for the Regional Jail food service staff to the Serve Safe training.
– Approved drafting a resolution with Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District to help clean out a creek.
– Accepted the resolution with the City of Okolona for 911 Dispatching services.
– Approved the solid waste adjustments.
– Approved amending the budget to actual ending 9/30/21.
– Approved the land redemption report.
– Approved a transfer of Clarksdale funds.
– Approved the inventory removals.
– Approved a credit card payment in the amount of $119.75.
– Approved the claims.
– Accepted a certificate approving real and personal rolls for 2021 from the Department of Revenue.
– Entered into executive session for economic development and personnel.
– Adjourned.