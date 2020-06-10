OKOLONA – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors met at their regularly scheduled first monthly meeting at the Courthouse in Okolona on Monday, June 1.
While assembled, the board welcomed Chris Berry, a representative of a solar farm development firm based in Birmingham, AL. Berry met Board President Russell Brooks at a convention in Atlanta, and they began discussions for a potential solar development project in Chickasaw County.
Berry presented the board with what his intentions were as far as the site. He said he is interested in a site that is 2.5 miles south of Okolona, and he wanted to develop 1,100 acres.
The project would be building a solar farm, which is a collection of solar panels that manufacture electricity.
However, Berry did have some requests to bring before the board.
He asked that the board consider some additional tax breaks, as the 2/3 that is currently being offered is too high. This would mean an approximate tax bill of 1.5 million for the first year. The project is part of a selection pool for the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), wherein they will select projects to fund. That is why the taxes are an issue according to Berry. He said that the pricing is competitive and that Chickasaw is not in a favorable position to be selected due to pricing. So he made a counter-offer of $200,000 per year, however, this was not within the confines of state law, as 2/3 is the legally permitted amount, which was confirmed by the board attorney.
Berry said that the mileage in Chickasaw was approximately four times higher, on average, than the other places in TVA's coverage area.
He went on to say, that if the project is selected, which they hope to know by September of this year, then development can begin by August of 2022, and be completed by September of 2023.
Berry thanked the board for allowing him to speak, and said he would be in touch with them further about the development.
Supervisors also:
– Approved the minutes for May.
– Accepted a letter from the Agri-Center board, allowing for the outside area to be used for events, subject to the Governor's regulations.
– Approved updating the local emergency proclamation for COVID-19 for another 30 days, through July 1, in case there is any additional cost accrued during this time.
– Heard an update from EMA Director Linda Griffin, who said that Chickasaw has been added to the disaster declaration for the Easter storms because of the damages seen by the power companies.
– Accepted a quote from Eaton Motors for $32,989.72, on a new EMA vehicle to be purchased using a Homeland Security grant.
– Heard from Sheriff James Meyers, who said the current numbers at the jail are 295, and that MDOC is still not doing inmate transfers. He said that once they begin transferring again, the numbers will go back up.
– The Sheriff also said that it was time for the department's bullet proof vests to be updated, and that they had written a 50/50 grant for that.
– Approved Purchase Clerk Tommie Morgan to get quotes on a lawn mower for the Regional Jail.
– Approved registering the Sheriff's Department, 911 and road department with Firstnet, which gives first responders priority cell service in disasters where the cell towers are overloaded.
– Accepted a quote from Dacon Authorized Service Providers to replace a conducter coil on a chiller, for $7,640.
– Approved the mandatory ACA audit for the jail at the cost of $13,500, $6,750 to be paid upfront, the remaining balance to be paid after services.
– Approved meal log.
– Heard from Tax Assessor/Collector Sue Ard, who had nothing new to bring before the board.
– Heard from James Woodall, a representative of Cook-Coggins on projects currently under way.
– Approved a pay request for a project.
– Approved hiring Bruce Pettit.
– Approved hiring Zachary Goss full-time at Woodland.
– Approved moving Johnny Russell to full-time with him having satisfied his six-month probationary period.
– Approved Purchase Clerk to get quotes on a 10x42 culvert for County Road 336.
– Approved culvert requests.
– Approved Purchase Clerk to get six-month quotes for coal mix and wash rock effective July 4.
– Accepted summary of receipts and expenditures from County Administrator Norman Griffin, Jr.
– Were presented paper work for the $500,000 loan from Three Rivers, and approved the $775 closing cost.
– Approved amending the budget to include the $500,000 to County Improvement.
– Approved Brenda Crawford's petition for Election Commissioner.
– Approved industrial tax exemptions for International Paper, Franklin, Franklin Development, Crestfoam, United Furniture (excluding raw materials) and Ware Milling.
– Approved removing a battery back-up from the inventory.
– Approved claims for payment.
– Recessed until the next meeting on June 23 in Okolona at 10 a.m.