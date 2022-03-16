HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors voted last week to establish the Chickasaw County Economic Development District.
In a move that has been discussed for months, the board approved centralizing economic development for the county to one person, employed by the county.
“On this economic development, I know we talked about that and we have a resolution, and the way it's looking, it's going to take us two months to get a person in place, and I've thought about what we talked about and I've been thinking about this thing, and two months from now, that's going to be May, so I think we should go ahead and put that resolution on the minutes and advertise for a director because we've got to run it for a month, and then we've got to go through the interviewing process knowing that it's going to take about two months for that and it will be May by the time we get a person in place and then you've only got a few months to work with them and then we're going into an election cycle,” said District 3 Supervisor Russell Brooks, who made the motion to spread the resolution on the minutes, establishing the district.
District 4 Supervisor AL Adair seconded the motion, and it passed.
The next step was to advertise for a director.
Brooks also made the motion to do so, and Adair seconded it.
The deadline to have applications in is April 14.
The director will be hired in May.
Previously, the board had been contracted with TRC for economic development, but they terminated that contract in Sep. 2020.
Following this, the board created The Alliance, an economic development conglomerate that consisted of different members from different fields.
The members included Ronnie L. Bryant and Victoria Nwasike of Ronnie L. Bryant LLC, Andrew Smith, of Local Government Solutions and Strategies and Dr. Albert Nylander and J.R. Love, of the University of Mississippi McLean Center for Public Service and Community Engagement.
The team worked for the county and performed a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) Analysis, which they then presented to the county.
Following this, the county voted to terminate the contract with The Alliance, in May 2021.
Then-Board President Brooks, said that they were going to use the SWOT Analysis to see where they were and where they wanted to go.
This is the first economic development project they have entered into since then.
This will be separate from the Chickasaw Development Foundation, which also handles economic development for Houston and the surrounding areas, and the Okolona Chamber of Commerce, which is responsible for Okolona, and will instead be responsible for economic development for the county as a whole.