HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors received some updates on some of the grants they have applied for last week.
The first was the grant for the purchase of new 911 equipment, which has been purchased and installed.
The grant was a reimbursement grant, meaning that the county spent the money, and then was reimbursed on the back end.
The county will be reimbursed a total of $65,618.94, which was approved on March 29, and should be received very soon according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).
The second grant, a Hazard Mitigation Grant, was applied for and received.
It is a total of $98,000 and is for the purchase and installation of a generator at the jail.
The grant is a 75/25, meaning that the county will pay 25% of the total cost, which is $24,500, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will pay the remaining 75%, which is $73,500.
District 5 Supervisor Margaret Futral made a motion to move forward with the grant project, and District 1 Supervisor Anderson McFarland seconded it.
The motion passed.
Supervisors also:
-- Approved the minutes from April.
-- Heard from Sheriff James Meyers, who informed the board that numbers at the jail were back up to 290.
-- Approved travel for Chief Deputy Keith Roberson for a mandatory symposium on Sep. 27-30.
-- Approved renewing the statewide mutual ai compact with MEMA.
-- Approved moving forward with phase two of the Fire Service Communications Project, which is the purchase of some new radios.
-- Approved the Solid Waste 90-day delinquency list.
-- Heard from James Woodall for Cook Coggins, who informed the board that they had reapplied for three Emergency Road and Bridge Repair funds through the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), and the board approved the resolution to that effect.
-- Accepted the monthly road report.
-- Approved hiring Felix Randle to the Road Department, with a six-month probationary period.
-- Approved the culvert requests.
-- Accepted the quote from B&D Distribution for a 1,000-gallon mobile emulsion tank, in the amount of $39,160.
-- Accepted the quote from All Clean to pressure wash the Houston Courthouse after the repairs to the roof and gutters are completed, in the amount of $16,500.02.
-- Accepted the quote from Three Rivers for redistricting, in the amount of $18,000.
-- Discussed the roof in the Chancery Clerk’s Office in the Okolona Courthouse, which is leaking, and the person who fixed the roof recently is supposed to come out to inspect it and see if it is under warranty, or if it is part of the section that they did not reseal.
-- Approved readvertising for hauling, spreading and packing dirt 12 inches deep, on County Roads 215, 159 and 413.
-- Approved advertising for bids for price per mile, for matting and sealing.
-- Approved getting bids on A/C work in the Houston Courthouse, which would entail replacing the fan coil units and insulating pipes as needed. The vote passed 4-1, with Futral voting against it in favor of replacing the entire system.
-- Approved the inventory removals.
-- Approved travel for the Constables.
-- Approved a credit card payment in the amount of $1,450.74.
-- Approved Dennis Griffin as interim Election Commissioner for District 4.
-- Set the special Election for District 4 Election Commissioner in November with the general election.