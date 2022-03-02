OKOLONA – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors heard a proposal from Chris Richardson of Horne LLP, specifically in relation to American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money.
“I'm here to talk to you a little bit about what Horne can do for you and the county as it relates to your ARPA funding,” said Richardson. “What we do, we work with several counties and municipalities in Mississippi already, one just a few miles away in Lowndes County, we help them with compliance monitoring, reporting, running a gambit of possible issues, we help set up all of your procurements, set up all of your record keeping.”
He said that, since this is federal money, there will be stringent reporting rules.
“The trick is, every dollar of that is still federal money, and must be reported as such. Procurements are going to be incredibly important, keeping up with every single invoice or minutes that you guys put forward needs to go in there.”
If they were to enter into a contract with the county, the first step would be for the board to put forth a list of possible spending, and they will perform a risk assessment to determine the viability of them within the confines of the ARPA money.
The fee is 3.5 percent of the total project, not to exceed $3.3 million.
They plan to come back to the board with a letter of understanding for them to look over.
Supervisors also:
– Heard from Gus Clark with PACE, who is organizing an informal meet and greet with local officials, and extended an invitation to the board.
– Heard from Sheriff James Meyers who said the numbers are currently 267.
– Discussed the new repeaters for the fire service.
– Approved the 30 day solid waste list.
– Heard from the county engineer.
– Approved invoice from Cook Coggins for County Road 413 soil boring.
– Approved a pay raise for Terry Guido.
– Approved hiring Landon Griffin for Road Department.
– Approved culvert request.
– Took HVAC bids for the Houston courthouse, under advisement.
– Made a motion to get quotes on a compressor for the HVAC in the courthouse.
– Approved purchasing a truck Ellis Trucking and Equipment for $34,000.
– Approved purchasing a mixer for the regional jail for $13,165 from Home and Restaurant Supply.
– Approved a transfer of funds from Clarksdale.
– Approved a letter in regards to Chickasaw County Bunea Vista Park improvements for MDWFP RTP Outdoor Recreational Grant.
– Approved an interlocal agreement for the construction of a basketball court in Houlka.
– Approved a local cooperation agreement, right of entry and attorney's certificate for TRVWMD to remove west bridge on County Road 413.
– Approved a local cooperation agreement, right of entry and attorney's certificate for TRVWMD to remove east bridge on County Road 413.
– Approved a local cooperation agreement, right of entry and attorney's certificate for TRVWMD to stabilize Chico Creek in the City of Houston.
– – Approved a local cooperation agreement, right of entry and attorney's certificate for TRVWMD to cleanout ditch from County Road 174 to 173.
– Approved inventory removals.
– Approved the claims for payment.
– Approved a credit card payment of $3,150.79.
– Entered into executive session.
– Adjourned