HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on Tuesday, May 18 to discuss the potential abandonment of County Road 258.
The hearing was opened at 10 a.m. in the courthouse in Houston, and there were no public comments offered during the hearing.
With there being no public comments, the hearing was closed and the board passed an order to abandon the road and strike it from the County Road Registry.
County Road 258 is a dead-end road located on Highway 8 East between Houston and Trebloc.
The next order of business was to open bids for paving roads.
However, once the board got into the process, they realized that the advertisement had not been correct as they were wanting quotes on GSB paving, but they were receiving offers for asphalt paving.
Once they went back and looked, they confirmed that the advertisement did not specify, therefore they voted to reject the two bids that they had received and re-advertise with the proper wording.
Supervisors also:
– Welcomed Senator Ben Suber and Representative Jon Lancaster, who presented the board with a letter signifying $350,000 that the legislature had appropriated for the courthouse renovations in Houston.
– Heard from Chief Deputy Keith Roberson, who said that the jail numbers were at 308.
– Approved the Solid Waste June Renewals.
– Accepted the bore results and recommendation for County Road 413.
– Approved helping Calhoun County with debris removal from the recent tornado. They will be sending a truck and trailer.
– Approved culvert requests.
– Entered into the first of two executive sessions.
– Upon returning, Board President Russell Brooks informed the public that no action was taken in executive session.
– Approved terminating the contract with Acadamy Construction and to go against their bond for the incomplete road project.
– Approved allowing employees to donate sick leave to Michael Rooker.
– Approved the addition of Toby Wooten and Donald Westmoreland to the vehicle take home list.
– Adopted the continuing disclosure Statement from Butler Snow.
– Approved the land redemption settlement.
– Approved a transfer of funds from Clarksdale.
– Approved the claims for payment.
– Entered into the second executive session.
– Returned to regular session, and took no action in executive session.
– Approved hiring Victor Collins as an employee, to be partly paid through the Three Rivers Program, pending Three Rivers' approval.
– Approved terminating the contract with the Alliance Economic Development Group.
– Heard from EMA Director Linda Griffin, who updated the board on the progress of several disaster reimbursements.
– Opened a work session.
– Adjourned.