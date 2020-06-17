OKOLONA – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors held a special called meeting at the court house in Okolona on Friday, June 12.
The meeting was called to conduct county business, and was brief.
The first order of business was ash for the roads. County Purchase Clerk Tommie Morgan brought two quotes before the board. One was from Boral Resources for $28.30 per ton. The other was from SSI for $26.00 per ton.
SSI is the company that the county has been renting with, however, the clerk brought up that Boarl is the one who supplies SSI, and they did not think that they were supposed to be supplying to counties. The board voted to go with SSI since they had the lowest quote.
The next order of business was the rental of a front-end loader. The Purchase Clerk brought two quotes before the board. One being from Stribling Equipment for $4,560 per month, but it also included an additional $68.40 for an environmental fee. The other quote was from Dendy Equipment for $4,500 per month, and did not list any additional fees. The motion was made and approved to accept the lowest quote on a monthly basis.
Lastly, the board heard from USDA about the contract for beaver control in the county. There had been previous discussion, however, there was also some confusion about pricing and services. According to board president Russell Brooks, there was an agreement for $1,500 to be put into the project to cover the county until Oct. The representative confirmed that they could indeed enter a special contract for $1,500, and an invoice would be sent at the end, and it would not exceed the $1,500 limit.
The service costs $30 per hour as well as travel, however, he said he would be able to structure his work so that the maximum benefit could be obtained from the $1,500.
After some discussion, the board unanimously voted to enter into contract with USDA Wildlife Services for beaver control.
The board then adjourned until their next regular meeting on June 23.