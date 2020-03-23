HOUSTON • The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors met in Houston on Tuesday, March 17 for a series of public hearings on abandoning select county roads.
The roads that were on the list for abandonment were County Road 145, County Road 146, 871.7 feet of County Road 147 and County Road 36.
They opened the public hearings for each of the roads, and upon there being no objection, closed the hearings and amended the road registry.
Before delving into other business, the board also welcomed representatives of the Mississippi Department of Health. They came before the board to try and answer any questions that the board or public may have regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and they also offered some tips on what to do to slow the spread.
The tips were mainly to follow the CDC guidelines and keep distance from each other.
The board had asked that all present distance themselves when they entered.
Supervisors also:
– Accepted bids on commodities as approved by the Mississippi Department of Finance.
– Heard from Sheriff James Meyers, who informed the board that all visitation had been suspended at the jail, and that the court was operating on a limited schedule, using phone when possible.
– The Sheriff brought Warden Brand Huffman to speak to the board about the need for a raise in the salary for jail employees in the next budget cycle. Huffman offered a handout to board members showing a summary of the pay for other counties, and he spoke about the need to raise Chickasaw’s because of the rate at which they are losing employees, and the trouble they are having hiring new ones.
– Declared a Tahoe from the Sheriff’s Department as surplus.
– Accepted a contract with Dalton Christian as an auctioneer.
– Approved the meal log.
– Heard from EMA Director Linda Griffin, who urged the board to pass a resolution prohibiting the rental of county-owned buildings until March 31. After much discussion, the board voted unanimously to do so.
– Added a local emergency proclamation to the minutes.
– Requested a State of Emergency. Governor Tate Reeves had declared this, but each county has to place it on their minutes.
– Accepted reimbursement for City of Okolona’s generator grant. Will write a check for the city at the next board meeting on March 24.
– Heard from County Fire Coordinator Jonathan Blankenship.
– Spread contract for State Fire Academy on the minutes. The training has been postponed, but it will be happening.
– Heard from Tax Collector/Assessor, Sue Ard.
– Approved a Homestead deletion for 2018. The person was deceased prior to Jan. 1, 2019, but had already paid the taxes.
– Approved an increase in the real roll due to Homestead deletion.
– Approved travel.
– Approved travel for Ard to conference in July.
– Approved a petition for election commissioner.
– Heard from a representative of the County Engineer.
– Approved a resolution to abandon a portion of County Road 27. The public hearing will be held on April 6.
– Approved correcting public notice of hearing for the abandonment of Clay/Chickasaw County Line Road.
– Instructed County Purchase Clerk, Tommie Morgan to get quotes for a culvert on County Road 24 for a FEMA Project.
– Approved purchasing a hole patching machine at the recommendation of County Road Manager Doug Winters, who inspected the machine.
– Approved hiring Billy Hall for part-time work with the road department effective April 1.
– Approved hiring Vick Holiday for full-time work with the road department effective immediately.
– Approved culvert requests.
– Accepted the February Land Redemption Settlement.
– Welcomed Mary Margaret Williams, and approved MASIT renewal.
– Approved receiving a $40,048.57 check from insurance to repair the roof of the Okolona courthouse.
– Approved County Administrator Norman Griffin, Jr. and Purchase Clerk to get quotes for replacing and repairing the roof, and will decide which to do when the quotes are in.
– Approved signing a contract with Three Rivers for waste disposal billing.
– Approved local cooperation agreement with Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District for cleanout of Chuquatonchee Creek east of County Road 125.
– Approved Chancery Clerk to accept credit/debit cards.
– Accepted resignation letter from youth court intake officer Jamie Spiers.
– Approved contract fro youth court intake officer Donna Clark.
– Approved travel for Veteran Service Officers.
– Accepted a letter from DHS Director Sharon Moore.
– Approved travel to MAS annual convention.
– Entered executive session to discuss personnel matters.
– Reentered regular session.
– Informed the public that there was no determination made in executive session.
– Instructed Griffin to contact Vera Easley for a potential position at the comptroller’s office at a set salary of $24,500.
– Appointed Gene Childs to Tanglefoot Trail Board.
– Approved claims for jurors and election workers.
– Approved purchasing a new computer.
– Recessed until next meeting on Tuesday, March 24.