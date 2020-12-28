OKOLONA – District 5 Supervisor Robin King was honored by her fellow supervisors at her final meeting on Monday, Dec. 21.
King has served as the Supervisor for District 5 since her husband, Russell “Wolfie” King passed away in June, and she took office shortly there after.
King became the second woman to ever serve on the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors, the first being Sarah Eaton, who took office after her husband, Floyd Eaton, died while in office in 1985.
The board members presented King with a plaque in honor of her service and in memory of her husband.
They commended her for stepping up and filling the seat after her husband's passing.
They also wished her the best and thanked her for her service.
King will be replaced by Margaret Futral, who will take office in January.
Supervisors also:
– Entered into executive session to hear from insurance providers.
– Upon returning to regular session, Board President Russell Brooks informed the public that no determination was made in executive session.
– Welcomed Sheriff James Meyers, who informed them that the jail numbers were at 305.
– Welcomed Emergency Management Director Linda Griffin, who offered info about the COVID-19 vaccine.
– Approved the solid waste past-due list.
– Approved a reduction in the real roll.
– Approved a reduction in the personal roll.
– Approved the tag surrenders for the 1st and 2nd judicial districts.
– Heard from the county engineering firm about the progress on road projects.
– Approved giving County Road Manager Doug Winters authority to go look at a motorized sheet foot.
– Approved a change order to add additional money for the fencing project on County Road 93. It is an additional $2,004 for a net wire fence, which still brings the total in under the next highest bid.
– Approved placing the previously discussed road on the road register.
– Approved culvert requests.
– Approved hiring Teresa Easley full time since she has completed her six month probation, at the recommendation of her supervisor.
– Approved paying Easley $150 per month to be the Assistant Purchase Clerk.
– Received a letter from Dr. Thomas Dobbs thanking the county for their cooperation in allowing a portable COVID building to be placed in Houston by the Health Department.
– Approved the list of adjustments to the solid waste accounts.
– Approved a transfer from Clarksdale.
– Approved Circuit Law Clerk fees in the amount of $710.62.
– Approved claims for payment.
– Approved travel and registration for a conference in Jackson on Feb 24.
– Adjourned.