OKOLONA – The Town of Houlka and the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors are looking to work together on a project that would ultimately end with the construction of a basketball court at the park in Houlka.
Board of Supervisors President Russell Brooks brought the idea up before the board last week when they were assembled for their second monthly meeting.
He said that he and District 4 Supervisor Tommie Bowens were driving through Houlka looking at roads when they noticed kids out in the road playing basketball, and he said that they wanted to work with the town to remedy that and make a safe place for kids to go and play basketball out of the road.
“Mr. Bowens and I were out riding checking our roads one day and we went up to Houlka,” said Brooks. “There were some little guys shooting basketballs in the street, and they had no place to play so we went down and looked at the Houlka Park. There was some room up there, so we went back and we talked with the mayor and the mayor said that they have what they call TEAM Houllka. They had bought some playground equipment and were building stuff up there for the youth in Houlka. Mr. Bowens and I discussed building a basketball court up there for those children in Houlka.”
Houlka Mayor David Huffman was present in the meeting and he came forward to address the board and discuss the project further.
“I was approached by these two gentlemen about what was missing at the park, and of course I knew what was missing and that was a basketball court for our kids,” said Huffman. “They offered to give us some funds for the purchase of a full basketball court, which was 60x90 I believe, and myself and another gentleman have been out there and measured the park and there is an area that will accommodate that size basketball court.”
He went into some more detail about the work that they have already done at the park through their local organization.
“We have an organization that's called TEAM Houlka. TEAM stands for 'Together Everyone Accomplishes More' and we actually stood up about two years ago, right before COVID, and we were working the Mississippi Department of Health and they came in to help us get established and we have applied for our 5013C, and I don't think that has been approved yet, but we are having fundraisers and doing everything we can to try to improve Houlka's community as a whole and we started with our youth. We managed to persuade Houlka, we approached the town board about replacing the existing playground equipment and they gave us $20,000 to replace the playground equipment and since then we have gotten that erected and we have also purchased two more pieces of playground equipment and two benches for the adults to sit, we are working now on purchasing an umbrella to cover the benches.”
He said that the town was excited to potentially work with the county to accomplish the goal.
“We are really excited about the money that may be available for the purchase and installation of the basketball court. It would be well-used and I can just say that we will try our very best to maintain that basketball court and make sure it is in a state that the kids can always play on it.”
The County would do the dirt work and Houlka would be responsible for finding someone to construct the mold and our the concrete as well as purchasing and installing the goals, however, that is with the money that the county is looking to provide and also using volunteer work from the community that has already been pledged.
The total that the county is looking to supply is $10,000.
The board attorney for Houlka is going to draft an interlocal agreement and send to the Supervisors' board attorney and they will proceed from there.
Supervisors also:
– Opened bids for DBST reseal. They rejected the bid from B&N Paving and made a motion to readvertise.
– Accepted the bid for hot mix from APAC for $78 per ton.
– Heard from the CEO of LIFECORE and got an update on the organization and their work within the county.
– Approved travel for Kieth Roberson to Flowood for training on Oct. 7-8.
– Accepted the resignation of Warden Brand Huffman.
– Accepted the Emergency Management Performance Grant.
– Approved travel to the MSEMA Conference for EMA Director Linda Griffin in November.
– Approved the tag surrender list.
– Approved three homestead deletions.
– Approved a reduction in the real roll.
– Approved an increase in the real roll.
– Heard an update on the road projects.
– Approved culvert requests.
– Updated the requisitions list
– Approved looking into potentially replacing the A/C unit at the Houston Courthouse.
– Approved the solid waste adjustments.
– Approved the allocations to nonprofits.
– Approved getting quotes for repairs to Egypt, Bunea Vista and Anchor Voting Precincts.
– Approved a mask mandate for anyone entering county buildings until further notice.
– Approved a memorandum of understanding regarding American Recovery Plan.
– Approved the land redemption settlement.
– Approved letter to TRVWMD requesting PLN Funds for taking out a bridge on County Road 150 and putting in a culvert.
– Approved Clarksdale funds.
– Approved travel to the MAS Minority Caucus on Sep. 27-28.
– Gave permission for the Purchase Clerk to get quotes on used trucks under a state of emergency due to the lack of vehicles available for the Road Department.
– Adjourned.