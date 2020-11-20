HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors met for their second monthly meeting at the Courthouse in Houston on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
The board discussed the elevator of the Okolona Courthouse.
It was brought up an an earlier meeting this month, when Purchase Clerk Tommie Morgan said that the County was cited for repairs that needed to be made to the elevator.
The board voted to give Morgan authority to take bids and accept the lowest bid since it is an emergency situation with a time window.
The lowest bid was accepted from Bagby Elevator for $4,992, which was spread across the board's minutes.
Morgan said that she had reached out to the representative that had cited them and informed them that the work would run slightly over the deadline, but she said that they told her as long as the process was in motion, they would not be cited again.
The project is underway.
Supervisors also:
– Heard from Sheriff James Meyers, who presented the board with the renewal of the motion picture license for the Regional Jail, which is at no cost to the county, and is paid out of the Inmate Canteen Fund.
– Approved Dwight Parker as the county fire investigator.
– Heard and update on the Tax Assessor/Collector's office work. It is going well according to Tax Collector/Assessor Sue Ard. She said that everyone came together to get the removal of the floors done, and the next step can start.
– Heard from County Engineer Kyle Strong, who informed the board that work on County Road 93 is going well, and the asphalt work should begin in the very near future.
– Approved the contract for the ERBR project on County Road 410.
– Approved the contract on the ERBR project on County Road 405.
Work on both projects is slated to begin after the holidays.
– Accepted a quote on a culvert for County Road 413, for $15,300 from the Rail Road Yard.
– Approved giving Morgan the authority to get quotes on clothing, bed sheets, pillow cases, towels and laundry bags for the Regional Jail as part of the CARES Act reimbursement that the jail qualifies for.
– Approved culvert requests.
– Spread the solid waste adjustments on the minutes.
– Accepted the letter of resignation for the custodian at the Okolona Courthouse from Shanon Barnett, who is retiring Dec. 31. Tabled discussion until the end of the meeting as far as a replacement.
– Accepted CareMed's official letter to the board withdrawing their proposal for ambulance services.
– Approved inventory removals.
– Approved a transfer from Clarksdale.
– Approved the land redemption report.
– Approved spreading House Bill 824 on the minutes, which has to do with pandemic pay.
– Approved paying election workers.
– Approved claims for payment.
– Entered into executive session.
– Upon returning from executive session, Board President Russell Brooks informed the public that no action was taken in executive session.
– Approved hiring Shoals Priority Ambulance Service.
– Authorized the board clerk to hire an appraiser to appraise a property in Houlka, and advertise for bids for the sale of the property, to be opened on Dec. 22.
– Approved advertising for the custodian position at the Okolona Courthouse.
– Approved hiring a translator for Justice Court.
– Adjourned until Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. in Okolona.