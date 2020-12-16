OKOLONA – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors were presented with proposals for employee health insurance coverage last week.
Over the course of two meetings, the board heard from four different providers including Andrew Nolan with Bob Scott's office in Houston, Andrea McMichael, The Nick Floyd Group and the Morgan White Group.
All of the providers offered a gap plan with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi. Each plan included a $1,000 deductible.
All providers offered the same package that the county has had, except for Floyd, who offered extra content such as salary replacement, if employees have to miss work for an extended period of time and dental and vision included. However, with the added content, there was approximately a $50,000 difference in cost to the county. Ultimately, the board decided that, while the added benefits were incredibly appealing, it was simply not feesable to spend the large sum of money required.
The provider that the county has used for the last few years was Nolan, however, he came in with the highest rate of any of the providers, thus his proposal was rejected.
This left Morgan White and McMichael. There was a $7,300 difference between the two according to County Administrator Norman Griffin, Jr. Morgan White being the lowest.
District 2 Supervisor Bill Blissard made a motion to go with McMichael since she was in-county, as opposed to Morgan White who is out of office.
However, the board attorney informed them that since it was not the lowest bid, there would have to be justification for going with the higher bid, otherwise the board would be in violation of the law. He also said that being in-county was not considered a legitimate justification.
Therefore Blissard rescinded his motion, and made a motion to go with The Morgan White Group.
The board voted unanimously to approve the new provider.