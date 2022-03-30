HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors approved submitting a letter to Waste Management that stated they intended to renew the current contract on the Prairie Bluff Landfill, with the same terms, per a legal loophole in the contract that was discovered by the county.
The contract, which was signed in June 1992, gave Waste Management control of the Knox Landfill, as it was then known, north of Houston and designating it the county’s waste disposal facility for the proceeding 30 years, according to a Times Post article published on June 17, 1992.
The contract came up for renewal this year, and Waste Management came before the board with a proposal, however, after the discovery of this alternative, the county chose to pursue it.
The letter states as much, saying that they wish to renew the contract for an additional 30 years with the same terms.
“Under the agreement, all schools in the county will have their waste picked up free of charge by WMI and there will be no charge for use of the landfill by schools in the county,” read the original article. “…County residents who bring waste to the landfill will not be charged, nor will the county, itself, be charged for waste brought to the landfill. Chickasaw County industrial customers will also receive a considerable price break, a point fought for by the board. Existing industries in the county will be charged only $5 per ton at the landfill, with $4 of that going to WMI and $1 going to the state as a dumping tax. This price will remain over the life of the 30-year contract which can be renewed for an additional 30 years and represents a substantial reduction in the amounts now being paid by local industries.”
County Attorney Gary Carnathan said that the ball is in Waste Management’s court now, meaning they will have to make the next move, however, he said that he did not see any way they could circumvent the option without breaching the contract which would give the county grounds for a lawsuit for breach of contract.
He said that this is just starting the discussion that moves them closer to this goal.
“They’ll come back with something, I just don’t know what yet,” he said.