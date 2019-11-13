HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors met at their first scheduled meeting for November in the Courthouse at Houston on Monday, Nov. 4.
Supervisors:
– Opened with a prayer from District 1 Supervisor, Anderson McFarland.
– Approved the minutes for October 2019.
– Heard from Sheriff James Meyers who informed them that the inmate count was currently 309.
– Accepted a donation in the amount of $100, to the DARE fund in honor of Deputy Jeremy Voyles.
– Approved the sheriff’s request to purchase a transport van for the jail using money from the inmate canteen fund, under state contract. The van will be purchased for $28, 669.35 from Roger Dabbs in Jackson.
– Approved travel for Coroner Michael Fowler and his deputies for mandatory death investigation training.
– Approved a reduction in real roll.
– Heard from EMA Director Linda Griffin.
– Approved the addition of Local Emergency Proclamation to the minutes so that the county could be eligible for disaster aid for the storms a few weeks ago.
– Were presented with the letter in regards to Homeland Security Grant that was denied. Griffin said that she would reassess and see where they stood on that.
– Heard from a Willy Weddle, a representative from Congressman Trent Kelley’s office about the congressman’s support of the county, particularly in regards to the question of ownership of a bridge and maintenance on said bridge. After some deliberation, the board decided to take no action on the bridge for the moment, seeing as it is not on a county-owned road.
– Were informed about the table top exercise that was being held in Okolona on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Shearer Richardson Nursing Home. It was to cover evacuation proceedures for the area nursing homes.
– Heard County Engineer Carrson Neal’s update on the road projects.
– Heard Road Manager Doug Winters’ report on the progress of storm clean up. He said that clean up at the moment is comprised of pushing the trees out of the road ways.
– Winters inquired about purchasing a pump for the county’s big garbage truck. The truck is a 2011 model, and a remanded pump will cost $2,032.72.
– Approved Reagan Darnell being moved to full time with benefits for the Road Department.
– Accepted a quote from Todd Construction for drilling holes in the Mccondy Bridge if need be. The quote was for $1,000 per hole, $15,000 in all.
– Set dates for holiday garbage pickup:
– Monday, Nov. 11, garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
– Monday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 29, will be picked up on Monday. Wednesday, Nov. 27 and Thursday, Nov. 28, will be picked up on Wednesday.
– Approved culvert requests.
– County Administrator Norman Griffin, Jr. had nothing to bring before the board.
– Approved holidays for county employees.
– Approved advertising for county depository for a period of two years beginning January 2020.
– Approved advertising for legal publications for 2020 and 2021.
– Accepted Department of Revenue’s approval of rolls.
– Approved claims.
– Approved resolution with Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District for a box culvert on County Road 413.
– Approved removal of inventory in the form of a Brother Laser Printer.
– Heard an update from TRC on the Transload site project.
– Heard an update from both TRC and District 3 Supervisor Russell Brooks on the recent solar farm conference. According to them, out of the 13 potential properties in Chickasaw County, at least four of them are being looked at favorably by approximately six solar developers.
– Passed resolutions for TRC to fill out grant/loan applications on behalf of the county to assist in paying for studies that will have to be conducted to get the transload site project started up. According to TRC, there is at least the potential of 100% funding. The county clarified that this was merely a resolution to apply, and that it was not an obligation to accept should they be approved. Them being all satisfied, they passed the resolutions.
– Approved travel for one night in Jackson for a conference on Nov. 12-13. Representatives of the county plan to attend at the urging of TRC.
– Entered into executive session to discuss economic development opportunities with TRC.
– Recessed until their next meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19.