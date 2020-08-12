OKOLONA – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors met for their first August meeting at the Courthouse in Okolona on Monday, Aug. 3.
While in session, the board entered into the annual public hearing on the tax rolls for the 2021 budget year.
The hearing is held every year, once in Okolona, and the next day in Houston. Once the board has entered into the public hearing, the rolls are opened to the public for inspection.
No one opposed the roles this year.
Supervisors also:
– Approved the July minutes with the exclusion of an item, which was to lower property taxes by 1 mil for the 2021 fiscal year, by a vote of 3-2. The item was addressed the next day at the hearing in Houston, and was ultimately approved.
– Opened and closed the public hearing.
– Approved opening the Agricenter for indoor events at 25% capacity. This would be no more than 100 people, and there would also be no concessions.
– Heard from Erika McDaniel of the Mississippi State Extension Service, who updated them on the status of the extension office. She said that they have been given the go-ahead to proceed with meeting in a limited capacity.
– Heard from Sheriff James Meyers, who said the numbers at the jail were 297.
– Heard from Jared Hooper with Marsy's Law for MS. He asked the board to draft a resolution in support of the law being passed in Mississippi. Marsy's Law, according to Hooper, gives the families of victims of violent crimes the right to know the status of the accused (posted bail, court dates, etc.) He said that currently, over 200 counties, cities and municipalities in Mississippi had signed. The board voted to take the item under consideration until further research could be conducted.
– Heard from County EMA Director Linda Griffin, who offered a summary of the Feb. 2019 flooding disaster funds.
– She also informed the board that payouts from disaster declarations of which the county is a part of should start coming in soon.
– Approved the meal log.
– Approved a pay request for ERBR-0812, which is a bridge project on County Road 407. The request was in the amount of $149,123.24.
– Approved awarding Ausbern Construction the contract for the County Road 410 project, for which bids were opened on July 30.
– Heard from County Road Manager Doug Winters, who asked the board for a pay raise. Board President Russell Brooks informed Winters that the issue was to be discussed in executive session, not regular session.
– Approved hiring two new employees for the road department.
– Approved culvert requests.
– Took a proposal from All Clean to spray the courthouses twice a month for $325 for Houston and $200 for Okolona, under advisement.
– Approved annual fees for Tax Assessor, Circuit Clerk and Chancery Clerk.
– Heard from TRC, who brought along Clarice Adams, the Executive Director of the Okolona Housing Authority. Adams asked the board to consider helping defray some of the costs associated with the organization's push to get certified as a nonprofit organization.
– Entered into executive session for economic development.
– Upon reentering regular session, Brooks informed the public that no determination was made during executive session.
– Approved claims for payment.
– Approved a draw down from Clarksdale.
– Adjourned.