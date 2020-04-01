HOUSTON • The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors met for their regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Houston on Tuesday, March 24.
Among the business conducted was the passing of various resolutions.
The first of these was a resolution in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The resolution asks that citizens of Chickasaw County follow the guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control regarding the outbreak. There is no legal penalty for not doing so, it is merely a recommendation.
The resolution also included enacting a county-wide curfew from 8 p.m.-5 a.m.
The second resolution was passed in honor of former District 1 Supervisor, Thomas Guido. Guido passed away on Saturday, March 21. The board also held a moment of silence in memory of the late former supervisor.
The motion was made by Guido’s predecessor, current District 1 Supervisor, Anderson McFarland. The vote was unanimous.
Supervisors also:
– Heard from the Sheriff who informed the board that the current numbers at the jail were 307, and that they were following all CDC and Mississippi State Department of Health guidelines at the jails.
– Heard from EMA Director Linda Griffin.
– Approved rehiring Donald Westmoreland on a 6-month probationary period for the road crew.
– Approved purchasing a 9x44 ft culvert from the Rail Road Yard at $11,100 for County Road 74.
– Were informed that garbage pick up is considered an essential service and can not be suspended during the outbreak.
– Approved County Road Manager Doug Winter’s authority too hire part time help for the garbage routes during the outbreak.
– Asked for culvert requests, of which there were none.
– Approved purchasing a culvert for County Road 24 from the Rail Road Yard for $12,152.
– Heard from County Administrator Norman Griffin, Jr., who brought the resolution regarding COVID-19 before the board.
– Approved advertising the resolution in the Chickasaw Journal and the Okolona Messenger.
– Approved amending the personnel policy to allow employees to not have time deducted due to administrative leave by adopting the provisions of House Bill 1647.
– Ratified a memorandum of understanding regarding the phones at the jail.
– Approved claims.
– Received a letter informing the board that the lobby of DHS has been closed to the public.
– Decided not to go into executive session regarding litigation.
– Adjourned