HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors heard from Kristin Vance-Richards, the Associate Vice President of Future Energy Solutions, about potentially upgrading the lighting at the jails.
The new lighting would be an, Eco-friendly LED that she said would save the county money on electricity.
The upgrade would also come at no upfront cost to the county. Instead, they work on a savings share type basis, where the savings are split between the company and the county on a 75/25 scale.
She said that while the 75% does go to Future Energy Solutions, that amount is a set one. Meaning that if it increases the county receives the extra.
The board was given a packet that showed some of the work that they had done previously, most notably, according to Vance-Richards, Yazoo, Miss.
They upgraded the entirety of Yazoo City.
The board voted to allow their attorney to look over the contract, and report at the next meeting.
They also approved for the company to move forward with its free lighting audit so that they can better know what is needed.
Supervisors also:
– Approved a bid from David White for lawn maintenance for $450 per month.
– Approved spreading the closure of the courthouses due to extreme weather conditions, on the minutes.
– Heard from John Lancaster from Buena Vista about a road.
– Approved allowing Michael Fowler to purchase his duty weapon upon his retirement at the end of the month for $500, with the check being payable to the Sheriff's Special Fund.
– Received the list of deposits from the disaster declarations.
– Received an update on the more recent disasters and the money that has been obligated for them.
– Approved spreading the emergency proclamations on the minutes for the March 17 storm.
– Approved the meal log.
– Approved putting the bond company that bonds Cadamy Construction on notice that they will have to step in and finish the work on County Road 93. The construction company has not been compliant and has drawn out the process.
– Approved allowing Cook Coggins to survey County Road 413 to determine the base of the road, depending on the cost.
– Approved looking into an arrangement with Waste Management about access to the landfill after they close, because they are altering their hours of service, and if the county can not gain access after hours, then it will interfere with the garbage pick-ups and drop-offs.
– Approved the culvert requests.
– Approved lease-purchasing trucks instead of renting them like was initially approved. There will be two 18-wheelers with trailers and two tandems.
– Approved remaining at the pledged half of the cost of the DHS building repair, which is $25,000.
– Approved getting quotes on web design to create a website for the county using the $7,500 from Three Rivers for building a website.
– Accepted a letter verifying that Chickasaw is borrowing equipment from Lee County.
– Approved contracting with Belinda Stewart for architecture plans for the courthouse to use the historical preservation grant.
– Approved getting bids for repairs to the courthouse roof where it is leaking.
– Approved inventory removals.
– Approved travel for Justice Court Judges.
– Approved travel for the Chancery Clerk.
– Approved travel for the County Administrator and the Chancery Clerk.
– Approved the land redemption settlement.
– Approved a transfer from Clarksdale funds.
– Approved the two dockets of claims, one for the jurors and one for the county.
– Approved the credit card payment.
– Adjourned.