OKOLONA – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors met at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 17 in Okolona.
While in regular session, they presented Stanley D. Pulliam with a resolution for his many years of service on the Tombigbee board. His wife, Margaret Pulliam and his daughter, Bettye P. Wofford, accepted the resolution on his behalf as he was not able to attend the meeting due to being ill. The board expressed their gratitude for his may years of service. His wife also expressed her gratitude to the county for recognizing him and she said she just wished he could have been there, because it would mean so much to him.
Among other business, the board paused the meeting to honor retiring District 4 Supervisor Jerry Hall for his 20 years of service. Hall did not run for reelection this year and the board held a moment of silence in honor of his last meeting.
Supervisors:
– Called meeting to order and saw opening prayer given by Hall.
– Sheriff James Meyers informed the board that the current numbers at the jail were 310.
– Accepted a $500 donation to the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Department K-9 fund.
– Heard about the internet concerns at the Sheriff's Department, 911 dispatch and jail. Instructed the Sheriff to look into fiber optic internet and present pricing at January meeting.
– Welcomed TRC.
– TRC did not have much to report, except that they were still working on the trans-load site and had received some letters of support from various agencies and private companies.
– They also heard an update on the solar site project. According to the TRC representative, there are parcels in Chickasaw that have been or will most likely be placed under option for a solar site.
– TRC also informed the board that they were continuing to search for grants/loans fro the trans-load project.
– Approved a deduction of real roll.
– Approved a deduction in personal and real.
– Approved and addition to Homestead.
– County Engineer Carrson Neal informed them that it was business as usual.
– Purchase Clerk Tommie Morgan spoke on behalf of Road Manager Doug Winters who was unable to attend.
– Accepted Randy Pepper's agreement to let the County use his land as a burn site to dispose of storm debris at a rate of $500 per month. FEMA will reimburse 75%. The area has also been approved by DEQ as a burn site.
– Gave permission to get prices on a trackhoe and fans for the burn site.
– Set the Holiday garbage pick up schedule: Monday Dec. 23 and Tuesday Dec. 24 will be picked up on Monday and Wednesday Dec. 25 and Thursday Dec. 26 will be picked up on Thursday. Wednesday, Jan.1 will be picked up on Thursday Jan. 2. All garbage needs to be out by 7 a.m.
– Accepted form from the Department of Finance exempting the county from reverse auction.
– Approved Purchase Clerk's request to advertise for commodities.
– Approved deletion of 2019 tractor and bush hog from inventory. The equipment was involved in an accident in October.
– Approved Purchase Clerk's request to obtain pricing for new tractor and bush hog meeting the same specifications as the previous equipment.
– Approved the Purchase Clerk's request to obtain six-month quote for wash rock and coal bits.
– Purchase Clerk informed the board that she would be purchasing antifreeze for $927 from Forrest Auto Parts for 60 gallons of orange and 60 gallons of green. Since it is under $5,000, she did not need to obtain quotes and get the board's permission, she simply wanted to keep them up to date.
– Approved request to get quotes for of a floor cleaner for the county buildings in Houston, Okolona and Van Vleet.
– County Administrator Norman Griffin, Jr. informed the board that the Medicare Part B open enrollment project with Three Rivers went well.
– Accepted summary of receipts and expenditures for the month of November.
– Approved request to apply for Emergency Management Performance Grant.
– Approved resolution with Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District for work to be done on Chuquatonchee Creek.
– Approved removal of inventory.
– Approved transfer from Clarksdale.
– Approved credit card payment of $266.
– Approved claims.
– Authorized Cook Coggins to draw up specifications for a bid for bridge #40 on County Road 20.
– Entered executive session for economic development.
– Recessed until Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. in Houston.