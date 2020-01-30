HOUSTON • The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the courthouse in Houston. All Supervisors were present.
Among the business conducted at the meeting was receiving bids on commodities. County Purchase Clerk Tommie Morgan opened the bids in front of the board and everyone present, in accordance with the law.
The board took the bids under advisement pending approval from Jackson before proceeding.
Supervisors:
– Approved travel to a taser class for Brand Huffman. He will pay for everything and be reimbursed for the hotel costs.
– Approved travel for Sheriff’s conference.
– Accepted the bid on 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 4x4 with new body style from Griffin Motors for $29,652. Two of the vehicles will be purchased, one from the Sheriff’s Special Fund and the other from the D.A.R.E. Fund.
– Sheriff James Meyers informed them that the current numbers at the jail are 302, but expected to be 310 by the end of the week.
– Approved a reduction in personal property.
– Approved a reduction in real roll.
– Welcomed TRC. They did not have much to report. Only that a developer in Florida had expressed interest in some land in District 2 for solar development.
– Accepted a letter of obligation from FEMA for reimbursement.
– Received official documentation for Chickasaw’s inclusion in the October 2019 Disaster Declaration for Tropical Storm Olga. This will include reimbursement for debris removal.
– Approved starting paperwork for storm shelters to be placed for Thorn Volunteer Fire Department, the cost being $8,890, with 75% being reimbursed. This will be on the new land that the fire department acquired recently. They are about to break ground on a building on the property, so the building should be completed within the typical 12-month period for the shelter approval.
– Approved EMA Director Linda Griffin’s request to have the EMA building rewired in order to use one of the two old generators that the county owns there until the grant for a new one comes through. The process will cost $1,116.
– Approved Jamie Spiers’s contract for Youth Court intake officer.
– Approved travel to training for new 911 computer system in February.
– Approved the repair of headwalls and inslabs on two bridges on County Road 413.
– Began process of drawing up an ordinance for heavy load hauling.
– County Road 36 has been gated off by the property owner. The board began the process of abandoning the road and turning it over to the property owner.
– Approved employment of Nicholas Fuller by the road department at Road Manager’s request. Employment will be with six month probationary period.
– Placed the rental of fans for debris removal burn sites on the minutes.
– Approved the purchase of two excavators from JCB for $123,960 ($61,980 apiece).
– Approved the purchase of two trailers for the excavators from Chickasaw Equipment for $3,495 apiece.
– Approved payment of MASMC dues.
– Approved culvert requests.
– Accepted first quarter receipts and expenditures.
– Approved County Administrator Norman Griffin’s request to advertise that the county is considering solid waste disposal fee.
– Approved four year road plans.
– Approved travel for Constables.
– Accepted land redemption settlement report.
– Approved Chancery Clerk attendance to conference.
– Approved the removal of a Sharp calculator from inventory.
– Approved claims for payment.
– Approved credit card payment of $484.75.
– Approved transfer of funds from clarksdale.
– Approved Butler Snow to prepare continuing disclosure for bonds. It is yearly.
– Adjourned.