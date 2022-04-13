OKOLONA – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors approved moving forward with needed repairs and additions to three county voting precincts last week.
The first precinct, Egypt, will be a repair job. The job was awarded to Rodney Beard, who was the lowest quote, for $28,627.
District 1 Supervisor Anderson McFarland made the motion to go with Beard and Interim District 4 Supervisor A.L. Adair seconded it. The motion carried.
The next one was Anchor, which ran into some problems during the last election wherein they did not have enough room to be able hold the election there due to the Covid restrictions, and so the project will be adding on to the existing building as well as a few repairs.
Beard was also the lowest quote at $61,567.
District 2 Supervisor Bill Blissard made the motion and McFarland seconded it. It also passed.
The final precinct was Buena Vista. Beard was once again the lowest quote, and this time it would be repairs and additions as well.
The total cost was $60,567, to which McFarland made the motion and Blissard seconded it. It too passed.
The board approved using ARPA money, which is federal Covid relief money, to fund the projects, as there are strict guidelines of what the money can be used for, and these projects fit the bill.
Supervisors also:
-- Heard from Robby Parman of about the regional rehab program.
-- Heard from Jack Pickens, who came on behalf of New Hope United Methodist Church to inquire about the roads and what exactly was being done because they wanted to return to the church and give a definitive answer. The board explained that they were going to pave the roads in question and gave the specifics, which was satisfactory for the church members present.
-- Approved travel for county D.A.R.E Officer, Jacob Paden, to Biloxi on July 19-22 for training.
-- Approved the meal log.
-- Heard from EMA Director Linda Griffin who informed the board that all the paperwork for the 911 grant had been submitted and they should get reimbursed soon.
-- Approved travel for Coroner Larry Harris to Hattiesburg in April and Biloxi in June for educational workshops.
-- Approved the 90-day solid waste delinquency list.
-- Authorized Three Rivers to flag car tags in other counties for individuals who have a solid waste delinquency of a year or more, making it where they cannot get their tag in any county until they pay their bill. District 3 Supervisor Russel Brooks made the motion and District 5 Supervisor Margaret Futral seconded it.
-- Approved the final pay requests for the projects on County Road 405 and County Road 410.
-- Approved giving Janine Freeman authority to apply for the scenic byway program.
-- Approved the road report.
-- Approved the culvert requests.
-- Gave Purchase Clerk Tommie Morgan the authority to hold a reverse auction for buying one or more used front-end loaders.
-- Approved going with Parker Brothers’ quote to replace the transmission in a county truck.
-- Approved purchasing a new motor for a 2014 Dodge Ram from Eaton Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram for $8,107.98.
-- Received quotes for two new tractors and rotary cutters from John Deere and tabled them until they can hold a work session on the financials to make sure they are able to purchase them.
-- Received the summary of receipts and expenditures through February.
-- Approved the solid waste adjustments.
-- Approved the homestead rejections from DOR.
-- Approved the homestead objection to homestead rejections.
-- Approved claims for payment.
-- Entered into executive session.
-- Adjourned.