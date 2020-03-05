HOUSTON • The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors met at their regular meeting on Monday, Mar. 2 at the Houston Courthouse.
Among business discussed was the setting of a public hearing for abandoning County Road 473. The board discussed closing the road along with a few others at a previous meeting, and they had previously set the public hearing for the other roads for Mar. 17.
The board will have to advertise that they are abandoning the road, and hold a public hearing on the matter. The motion to do so was approved, and the hearing was set for the first regular meeting in April, on Apr. 3.
Supervisors also:
– Heard from Barry Martin about the increase in contract price for the 911 recording service. He said that it has increased, but he would like to stay with them because he is satisfied with the work they have done. The board approved renewing the contract.
– Heard from Sheriff James Meyers, who informed them that the numbers at the jail were currently 308, but that they would be 310 by Tuesday. He also updated them on the status of inmates for the work detail, and said that they were working to acquire more to be part of the program, going through the office in Rankin County.
– He also informed the board that the Sheriff’s Association would be in Jackson on Mar. 19, and that Chickasaw would be represented.
– Heard from Tax Collector/Assessor Sue Ard.
– Approved a reduction in the Real Roll on a property that was previously tax exempt, but upon reassessment, will now be taxable.
– Approved increase in Real Roll.
– Approved car tags.
– Approved travel to Verona and Starkville.
– Heard from EMA Director Linda Griffin.
– She presented the board with letters for reimbursement on FEMA projects. The county will be reimbursed 75% of the costs.
– Adopted a resolution requesting the Governor to proclaim a State of Emergency for Chickasaw for the January flooding. According to Griffin, the county will most likely be added as an add on county.
– Heard from County Engineer Kyle Strong.
– He provided an update on the inquiry by the board at the last meeting about some reseal work done. He informed them that the project was finalized and there was no warranty.
– Heard from County Road Manager Doug Winters.
– He informed them that David Pulliam, who was approved for hire at the last meeting, did not show up. He instead accepted another job.
– He presented the board with another hire, Keith McKinley, who the board approved, effective Mar. 9.
– Received quotes on a hole patching machine from the County Purchase Clerk, with the lowest being from B&D Distribution for $43,500. They authorized Winters to travel to Brandon and examine the machine before purchasing, and to report back at the next meeting on Mar. 24 for a decision to be made.
– He also updated the board on the road sign vandalism that is taking place in the county. He and the Sheriff explained that it seemed to be a trend that is running rampant in not only Chickasaw, but the surrounding counties as well.
– Heard from Purchase Clerk Tommie Morgan.
– She presented the board with quotes for a culvert for County Road 215 to repair the sinkhole. The board accepted the quote from the Railroad Yard for $12,250.
– Accepted a quote for Perma-Patch from Central Pipe Supply for $9,900.
– Heard from County Administrator Norman Griffin, Jr.
– He presented the board with the receipts and expenditures for January.
– Approved Land Redemption Settlement Report.
– Approved inventory removal for a DVM 400 External Camera Kit.
– Approved payment for jurors.
– Approved claims for payment.
– The board made a motion to enter into executive session to discuss personnel matters.
– Upon exiting executive session, and reentering regular session, Board President Russell Brooks informed everyone that no action was taken during executive session.
– Approved publishing to abandon the road and set the public hearing.
– Set the next regular meeting for Tuesday, Mar. 24.
– Recessed until a public hearing on Mar. 17.
– Adjourned.