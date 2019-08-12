OKOLONA – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors met on Monday, August 5 at the Okolona Courthouse. Among the items on the agenda, perhaps the most discussed was the proposed budget for the 2020 fiscal year. The County Administrator, Norman Griffin, Jr. presented the board with a rundown of the proposed budget.
There was no definitive decision made on the budget, rather, the Supervisors were given the proposed budget so that they may consider any changes that need to be made before it is finalized.
The Sheriff spoke to the board about a $100 pay raise for workers at the Chickasaw County Correctional Facility be included in their budget for the year as well as funding for two new vehicles a year, totaling approximately $60,000.
District 3 Supervisor, Russell Brooks requested that the County Administrator come up with a figure for what it would take for every county employee to receive a $100 raise, excluding the offices of the Tax Assessor, Circuit Clerk and Chancery Clerk, as they have received raises recently. He said that if one department received them, then all of them needed to in order to avoid disgruntled employees.
Griffin, Jr. also stated that he would not recommend raising taxes for the fiscal year.
The Board will hold a public hearing on the budget at the regularly scheduled first meeting in September.
The Supervisors also:
– Approved the minutes from the July meetings.
– Approved the opening of the tax roles for public inspection.
– Heard Sheriff James Myers’ update on the department and its standing. They also approved the North Mississippi Narcotics Interlocal Agreement.
– Approved the meal log.
– Heard Chickasaw County Emergency Management Agency Director, Linda Griffin’s department update, which included an Emergency Management Special Projects grant for the purchase of a hand-held radio.
– Sue Ard had nothing new to report on the Tax Collector’s department report, but did inquire about the installation of
– County Engineer, Carrson Neal updated the board on the progress of the County Road 93 project, and informed them of the need to hire someone to move a fence on a property, so that the work may be completed. The board approved Steven’s Fence Company’s bid in the amount of $3,840 for project completion as well as supplies that are needed.
– Doug Winter, the County Road Manager updated the board on the status of the roads and bridges as well as projects that are currently underway.
– Approved culvert requests.
– Approved the purchase of the material used to repair potholes from Central Pipe Supply in Pearl, MS, for $16.75 per bag.
– Accepted Letter of Resignation from Brittany Gates of the Circuit Clerk’s Office.
– Approved final industrial tax exemptions for United Furniture, Leggett & Platt and Crestfoam.
– Authorized the Circuit Clerk’s Office to safely dispose of various records dating back to the 1970’s. The board requested that every precaution be taken to ensure disposal is safe. They also requested that a quote be obtained from Shred-It.
– Approved Claims for payment.
– Approved a credit card payment.
– Recessed until Tuesday, August 6 at 10 a.m. at the Houston Courthouse.
Tuesday, Aug. 6:
Supervisors:
– Opened the tax roles for public inspection one final time, and without any objection from the public, closed them.
– Set the public budget hearing for Sep. 3.
– Approved the destruction of surrendered license plates by the Tax Assessor’s Office.
– Recessed until Aug. 20 at 10 a.m.