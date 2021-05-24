HOUSTON • The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday, to terminate the contract with The Alliance Economic Development Team.
First, the board voted to accept the SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) Analysis, which was presented a few weeks ago during the public meetings.
Next, District 5 Supervisor Margaret Futral made the motion to terminate the contract effective immediately and have the Board Attorney draft a letter giving them their 30-day notice.
The plan, according to Board President Russell Brooks, is to use the SWOT Analysis moving forward to do what’s best for Chickasaw County.
“We have received a SWOT Analysis from them and the board at this time wanted to kind of cease what we were doing and to further study where we are going, and we felt that it was in the best interest for the county to terminate the contract at the time.”
The Alliance was formed in October of 2020 to serve Chickasaw County and they were under a 20-month contract. It included Ronnie Bryant LLC. out of North Carolina, Local Government out of Greenwood and the McLean Institute from the University of Mississippi.
Brooks said that Economic Development is important to the county and that they will not stop.
“Economic development is very important to Chickasaw County, and we are not going to stop pursuing avenues for economic development. But, we are just assessing where we are and finding the best approach to move forward.”