HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors met for their second regularly scheduled July meeting on Tuesday, July 21.
While convened, Robin King was sworn in as the interim District 5 Supervisor. King is the widow of District 5 Supervisor James Russell “Wolfie” King, and she will be serving until the special election is held to elect his successor.
King became the second woman to sit on the Board of Supervisors, with the first being Sarah Eaton in 1985, after her husband Floyd Eaton died while in office.
King will serve until January 2021, when the newly elected supervisor is sworn in.
Qualifying for the race has begun, and will run until Sep. 4 at 5 p.m. Forms can be picked up in the Circuit Clerk's Office.
Supervisors also:
– Heard an update from Cook Coggins about current road projects.
– Heard from County Road Manager Doug Winters, who addressed broken windows from bushogging. If a window is broken by county bushogging, the complaintant must file a sworn affidavit in the Chancery Clerk's Office. The affidavit is only used in the instance that the damage is denied and the case goes to court. Otherwise, it is just filed on insurance.
– Approved getting quotes for lifts on the garbage truck.
– Approved getting quotes for garbage cans.
– Accepted a $250 donation to the DARE Fund.
– Heard from EMA Director Linda Griffin, who updated them about the current disaster declarations. The money for the February 2019 flooding has been obligated, and it is 100% with no match.
– Money has been obligated for COVID related expenses.
– Money has been reimbursed from the Homeland Security grant that was used to purchase a vehicle.
– Were informed that there would be a testing site at the Houlka Community Center on Monday, July 27 from 10 a.m-2 p.m.
– Money has been obligated from the October 2019 disaster.
– Approved the list of tag surrenders.
– Approved an extension of the personal properties until next year.
– Approved culvert requests.
– Approved getting quotes for equipment that would be purchased with a grant if received.
– Approved a draw from Clarksdale for the Regional Jail.
– Accepted the land redemption settlements for the 1st and 2nd districts.
– Approved a resolution with the Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District.
– Approved claims for payment.
– Entered into executive session for the discussion of personnel matters.
– Upon exiting executive session, and reentering regular session, Board President Russell Brooks informed the public that no determination was made in executive session.
– Approved allowing the Sheriff to spend the extra money in the Sheriff's Fund to increase the Regional Jail salaries. Correctional officers will see an annual increase of $2,521, and all other employees will see a $2,500 annual increase. The raise will take effect Aug.1, and will appear on the Sep.1 checks.
– Approved transferring $200,000 from General Fund to County Improvement.
– Recessed until July 30 at 10 a.m., when there will be a bid opening at the Courthouse in Houston.