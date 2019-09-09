HOUSTON – Houston Lower Elementary School was treated to a surprise on Tuesday. This surprise came in the form of school supplies.
The Salvation Army hosted the “Stuff the Bus” drive. It was a national campaign wherein people who were shopping at sponsoring locations were asked to donate supplies. These supplies – including backpacks – were then taken by the Salvation Army and distributed.
Lower Elementary officials were thrilled with the donations.
“We are honored to have valuable stakeholders in our community who believe in the importance of education,” said Katonya Gathings, principal of Houston Lower Elementary School. “We would also like to welcome Ms. Miranda to our community and we look forward to future work with the Salvation Army.”
The Salvation Army representatives included Miranda Mansell, the Service Center Director for the Oxford, Pontotoc and Houston areas, and Stephanie Garcia, from the local office in Houston. Salvation Army officials were happy to be able to offer these donations.
“The Salvation Army focuses on providing communities with necessary resources and is grateful for the partnership with area residents that makes it possible to provide things like school supplies to our local youth,” said Mansell.
Houston Lower Elementary School started school Thursday, Aug. 8.