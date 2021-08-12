On May 22, 1986, The Williams Brothers of Smithdale, Mississippi, released a song titled “Sweep Around.” The first verse of this classic proclaims, “You smile in your neighbor’s face and talk about them behind their back. But if you found out they were doing the same thing to you, you know you wouldn’t like that. Who are we to judge what other people do? Take a look at yourself, and you could find some faults too.”
The second verse plainly communicates, “You’re always on the telephone putting down on someone else. You need to take a little time, stop, look in the mirror, and check yourself. We all have sins that come short from God’s Glory today, so we don’t have time to spread hearsay. Sweep around your own front door before you try to sweep around mine.”
Many people can host masterclasses in being nosy. Perhaps we should all consider a lifetime membership to the “Minding My Own Business Club.” We all have been guilty of having mouths like leaking hydrants. Sharing juicy details is not always beneficial and can infect our soul and crash our focus.
Some of us have heard of those who closely watch people’s pages to be in the know. Moreover, some even shout in chorus and vilify people based on news they have heard without any facts. Everyone is different; however, these approaches can be damaging. If we could focus more on spreading the language of love and respect, we could leave this world a little bit better.
We often let our insecurities and negative thoughts take the mic. It is good not to allow gossip to fill our hearts and cloud our minds. Learning how to mute the opinions of others and preserve our mental space is essential. Life is too sweet, and we have come too far for us to return the same venom someone else gives us.
Y’all, we are trying to get better and not bitter. We will not return shade, but be kind. Together let us hold each other accountable, and as the Williams Brothers say, to “take six months to mind our own business and six months to leave other folks’ business alone.” We got this!
With this all in mind, lace up your comfortable shoes as we walk this journey towards a better tomorrow.
Dr. LaShawna Fant, formerly of Houston, resides in Jackson.