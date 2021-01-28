When we are growing up, we need a guide, someone to help us learn the necessary skills and facts of life that are essential a well-formed adulthood.
Who steps up to fill this role? Why teachers of course!
They teach us reading and writing, math and English.
They teach us where we have been and where we are going.
They teach us to stay within the lines, but to also be ourselves.
It is no doubt that most of us have had our lives significantly impacted by a teacher at some point, it is kind of the norm.
However, what we often fail to realize is that they are there because they too have been impacted by their students.
Teaching is one of the lowest paying jobs, especially in the State of Mississippi.
It takes a special kind of person to get up in the morning and go to a job like that, the only explanation is that they love what they do.
They want to see students succeed, and they want to have a part in guiding them to that success.
They are dedicated to the job and moreover to their students.
What we are trying to say is that though they will gladly do it for the pay that they get, again, a special kind of person, they deserve so much more.
It was announced recently that a bill is working its way through the house and senate at the state level to raise teacher pay, and we think that is a worthy bill.
Not only have they proven themselves over and over again, just look at what they have done since the pandemic started.
They have put in so much time and effort to ensure that students still get an education and remain safe at the same time.
The schools' budgets can often get tight, and many times teachers have to spend money out of their own pockets to get their classrooms ready for the school year, well, imagine what it took to get ready for the school year amidst a pandemic.
All we are saying is that they deserve not only a raise but also praise, because they selflessly put themselves in students' lives and try to make a difference as much as they can.
So, next time you see a teacher, thank them.