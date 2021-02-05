February is Career and Technical Education Month. It's a good time to recognize the contributions technical education makes to our society.
Technical education works. The many students who have attended the Houston Career and Technology Education Center during its years of operation have gone on to productive, financially rewarding lives because of the skills they acquired at the center.
To see the value of technical training, look no further than your car, television, air conditioner, computer or refrigerator, or medical facility.
Technical training is more important than ever in a world of ever-expanding technology. That training is an excellent alternative to a traditional college diploma.
Most economic predictions say service-related occupations will continue to expand in coming years. The schooling offered by technical centers prepares students for service-related occupations.
Someone has to repair the motor, fix the computer, pound out the fender, tune the engine, weld the girders. Someone has to be able to sell real estate, manage an office, keep the books, provide health care to young and old alike.
We live in one of the most advanced societies in the world. Our standard of living is among the highest on the planet. Technical training is what helps keep our high tech world running.
Our lifestyle is built on cars and trucks, refrigerators, televisions, telephones, air conditioners, VCRs, computers. We’re moving away from paper medical records, and toward digitalized ones. Before a house or other building is built, someone has to draw up the blueprints. We expect our houses and offices to be plumbed properly, to have proper electrical wiring or woodwork or brickwork. Someone’s going to have to be able to digitalize records of all sorts.
Down on the farm, things are getting more complex. Computers are now used in farming, and tractors have become as complex as cars.
Out on the road, we depend on trucks to supply us with the things we need, from food and fuel to make-up to steel.
All those areas involve technical training. When the car quits or the air conditioner won't cool the house, we call someone to fix them in a hurry. The man or woman who fixes them probably took technical training.
When the tractor quits, it will take a person with a technical education to get it running properly. The truck driver behind the wheel of an 80,000 lb. rig may well be a technical school graduate.
Technical education does more than provide the skills which can lead to a rewarding, high paying job. It can also lead toward off-the-job satisfaction. Some people enjoy fixing things, creating in wood or metal, doing floral decorating or interior designing, to building or growing something. The skills to do those things are available at the Houston Career and Technology Education Center
During CTE Month, take a minute to appreciate what technical schools do for us. Since the Houston CTE is supported by your taxes, go watch your money at work. If you think you'd be interested in learning the skills the school offers, call or drop by. They’re located at 634A Starkville Road; the phone number is 662-456-3748.
People will be happy to talk with you.
Technical schools and their graduates make our lives better. The skills those schools teach are both needed and noble.