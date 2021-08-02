HOUSTON – A teenager is dead following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Houston.

Police Chief Adam Harmon said that they received a call around 2 p.m. on Sunday about a teenager at Trace Regional Hospital with a gun shot.

“It is under investigation right now,” he said. “We are still waiting for all of the family to be notified, so as of right now, we are not releasing anything more.”

Harmon said that it appeared to be an accidental shooting, however, they are still waiting for the autopsy report to confirm.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus