HOUSTON – Houston High School held their awards banquets earlier last week for baseball and softball.
An impressive total of ten athletes were named to the All-Division team, six in softball and four in baseball.
Softball All-Division Athletes:
Sydney Bean – Sophomore
Blakely Gill – Freshman
PJ Cooper – Junior
Paige Kilgore – Senior
McKayla Crowley – Senior
Meagan Baldwin – Senior
Coach Derick Kirby was extremely proud of these ladies on this achievement after a very successful season.
“I am just proud that our team had that many girls worthy enough to be voted to All-Division. It is really a testament to their hard work over the years, and we were well represented older and younger girls being voted in,” Kirby said. “Coming off of Covid, we had to work extra hard, and it was amazing to see what these ladies were able to accomplish this season.
Baseball All-Division Athletes:
Jaden Johns – Senior
Red Parker – Junior
Zach Boren – Senior
Brantley Brown – Junior
Coach Brain Goodman raved about the individual work that these players put in during the season that led to them getting voted in.
“Our seniors Jaden and Zach stepped up and played exceptionally well in all our division games and all year. Red made his presence as our designated hitter; he hit over .300 in all of our division games,” Goodman said. “Then coming of losses in the first games of the division series, Brantley was a great leader at pitcher for us the second time we played Choctaw and Hatley.”