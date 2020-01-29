HOUSTON • The Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in Houston hosted the annual Bridge for the Band on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The event is used as a way to raise money for the Houston High School band, while also serving as a way for the ladies to get together and play the game they love.
They have lunch and an auction. This year, they were also entertained during lunch by the Houston High School Jazz Band.
The event does not just draw the Houston crowd, however. This year there was representation from Columbus and Calhoun City according to Diane Clark, the coordinator of the event.
According to Houston’s Band Director Eric Malone, the event raised $900 this year. He said that the money will go towards future needs for the band.
“This is the 5th year that these ladies have organized this Bride for the Band fundraising event,” he said. “They simply do it to give back and because so many of them have either been in band or have family members that have been through the band, they know how much band can shape and change a person’s life. They raised $900 yesterday in a matter of four hours and have raised right at $4,400 in the last five years.”
The band and Malone are extremely grateful for the money being raised on their behalf.
“That is an amazing accomplishment that we could not be more grateful for,” he said. “It is incredibly gracious of them and humbling to know that people actually recognize our band for the hard work they put in week in and week out. I have gone to talk, watch and hang out with the ladies every year since they have started doing this event.”
Playing at the event was a good experience for the band as well. It allowed them to meet the ladies who have been some of their biggest supporters.
“It was amazing to see them dancing and enjoying the music from the students,” Said malone. “The students stayed around for about an hour afterward cleaning up and talking to the ladies and learning how to play bridge. It was fantastic to see these two groups bonding when they had never met each other before. It was a great experience for the students and I know they had a great time.”