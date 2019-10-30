HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County 4-H hosted their 20th annual Frankie’s Fall Fun and Games Day on Friday, Oct. 18 at the Chickasaw County Agri-Center.
Special needs students from Houston and Houlka schools attended the event.
Some of the activities included both horse and wagon rides, various games and prizes, educational booths and even watching a rescue helicopter land and getting to meet the crew and ask questions.
The kids had smiles that were a mile wide as they rushed around to their favorite games and rides. They let loose cries of excitement as the helicopter landed in front of them.
Numerous people volunteered to help out with the fun day.
At the end, they fed the kids lunch.
Even Frankie himself, the event’s namesake, made an appearance and enjoyed some of his favorite attractions.