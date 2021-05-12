HOUSTON – The Alliance, the new economic development team that was hired for the county, has reached the end of phase one of their economic development project in the county.
Phase one, which was a county assessment, to highlight the key areas of needed improvement as well as the strengths of the county.
Using the data gathered in this process, which has been ongoing since October 2020, the Alliance developed a comprehensive plan for the county. The next step, presuming the county board accepts the plan, will be the implementation.
The main point of the plan is collaboration between the municipalities in Chickasaw.
“What we have done is really put together a plan that we think changes the philosophical way that this community looks, not only at economic development, but the way you think about this community as a place to live, work and play,” said Ronnie Bryant, who presented the majority of the plan at the meetings. “This community is very fragmented among geographical lines. Whether it's Houston, or whether it's Okolona, or whether it's Woodland, or whether it's Houlka, whatever, the rural areas, these lines are important to the people here and they have been historically important, this didn't just start recently. When it comes to business location decision making, a company deciding where it's going to make it's next investment, the lines we draw are irrelevant, totally irrelevant and we need to understand that. So, if our ultimate goal is to create an environment where we're attractive or competitive for a company that's considering an investment, if that's the goal, we need to think like the company, and if the lines are irrelevant to the company, we need to ask ourselves how important they are to us.”
They addressed five key steps that each build on one another and cannot exist without each other.
They included, in this order, community collaboration, workforce development, product development, business retention and expansion and new business recruitment.
“When we talk about economic development, everybody jumps to new business recruitment, let's get a new business in here, that solves all of our problems. The process of getting a business in here is comparable to the process of building a house, and I don't think you can build a house by building the roof first. Relocating or recruiting a business is the roof, you've got to start with the foundation”
The Alliance was recruited by the county board of supervisors in October of last year, and they are nder contract for 20 months.
They are a collaboration of multiple different economic development organizations including Ronnie Bryant LLC., out of North Carolina, Local Government Solutions and the McClane Institute out of the University of Mississippi.