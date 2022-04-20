Have you ever noticed that people are quick to complain when something goes wrong or otherwise does not meet their expectations.
They quickly point fingers and assign blame without ever considering themselves even the slightest bit at fault.
This bugs me though.
It seems there are the same people who complain about each and every single thing, day in and day out, but when it comes time to put in the work and make whatever it was happen, those same people who complained so, are hardly ever there.
What I am saying is that when it comes time to put their money where their mouth is, they often fall short.
It seems like they never cared about the original point of contention in the first place, or they would be doing everything they could to make it happen, if at all possible, rather it seems that they simply wanted something to complain about or to point fingers at others and blame them for the whole thing.
I firmly believe that there are people like this out there.
Social media has done nothing but fuel the fire too.
People get a sort of anonymity behind the phone screen instead of face to face.
This leads to many bashings and things that would never be said face to face.
Everyone suddenly becomes an expert on the matter at hand, and they talk a big game, but you almost never see them carry through with it.
Do not get me wrong, there are many exceptions, such as people who are physically unable, this is in no way geared towards them.
No, this is geared towards those who thrive off drama and seek to do nothing but rile people up and stir the pot then sit back and watch the fireworks.
People like this contribute nothing to the overall conversation.
Personally, I think it would be in everyone’s best interest to come together and work towards a common goal.