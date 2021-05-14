It’s spring, and you can track the farmers by the smell of dusty soil against the horizon.
The small family farmer and his family are members of a dying breed, being driven from the scene by a combination of factors.
Consider how many farms there are in Chickasaw County in 2017 – the most recent year we could find – and how many there were in 2012.
According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture the county showed 506 Chickasaw farms, 92 percent of which are family farms. The number of farms, however is down 12 percent since 2012. Land in acreage was 172,234, up four percent since 2012.
Although there are fewer farms, the size of the average farm is larger at 340 acres, up 18 percent since 2012.
The age of county farmers is instructive; 59 farmers are 35 and below, 402 are 35-64, and 320 are 65 or older.
One reason for the decline of the small family farm is the change in lifestyles. Increasing numbers of farm children are leaving the farm for the city, never to return.
Who can blame them? Nearly any sane person would run from a career prospect of dawn to dusk labor, working more than half of the168 hours in a week, and doing it under anything from a furnace-like sun to slashing rains to snow.
Viewed in these circumstances, the idea of an eight-hour day, a 40 hour week, weekends off, the abundant social life, and time and a half for overtime are hard to resist.
About $103,845 million was the total market value of products sold from Chickasaw farms in 2017, up 71 percent since 2012. Those products include vegetables and grains, livestock, poultry and related products, and even aquaculture.
Call it a gamble, and call the small farmer in Chickasaw and elsewhere across America a gambler. His life is made up of a series of gambles. If any of them go wrong, he can lose anything from a year’s investment all the way to his property.
He bets his cash and credit rating on purchasing farm equipment, betting on a good year. If the weather is good, if bugs or worms or other pests don’t destroy his crop, or infections and viruses don’t kill his livestock, if he can get help and avoid equipment breakdowns, then maybe he gets his crop in.
After that, he gambles that the market price for that crop will be enough to pay his bills and allow him a profit. If all that occurs, he maintains his land and equipment until it’s time to plant again and the whole nerve-wracking process starts again.
It’s been a bizarre couple seasons. For the last six years farmers have produced near record harvests, but saw little profit because commodity prices were so low, according to reports.
A trade war with China cut demand and lowered prices, but then President Trump’s administration – who ignited the trade war – provided $16 billion to American farmers in agricultural aid.
The coronavirus last spring disrupted domestic markets and slowed shipping to other countries. Corn-based ethanol demand fell as many stopped driving.
The federal government tried to offset those hits with a $50 billion farm aid and crop insurance package.
Later last year, ag exports soared to $146 billion – the second highest export total ever according to reports – fueled by increases in exports of corn, port and soybeans to China.
USDA is forecasting that exports will remain strong. Demand for ethanol and livestock feed has pushed corn prices to $6 per bushel, about double what it was in spring 2020 and the highest price in eight years.
The good news, coupled with low interest rates, means that the value of farmland has continued a long term increase.
But.
Income could drop for some farmers because the government will likely discontinue the billions of dollars that offset coronavirus and tariff problems.
That could trigger a net decline in farm income.
Stay tuned.
Unlike other manufacturing groups, the farmer doesn’t place a dollar value on his product. He is at the whim of the marketplace.
If something goes wrong – the bugs or bad weather or a long-term illness – the farmer winds up in a financial hole for that year. Next year, he has to have twice as good a year to get out of the hole.
Sometimes the hole turns into a grave. The farmer’s bills become so steep that he has to sell everything he has to stay solvent. Plucked clean and smashed flat by circumstances, he is forced off the farm to some other job to make his living and support his family.
Many farmers wonder about the billions we’ve given away in foreign aid. That money has allowed many foreign farmers to put foodstuffs on the market for a lower price than the American farmer. The American farmer wonders why the government spends his tax money to help people who are now pricing him out of the world marketplace.
Farmers – from the smallest in Chickasaw to the largest in America – are gamblers. And anyone who has become accustomed to eating would do well to think about what may happen if too many farmers lose their bets...