A long day was winding down into a quiet evening as I settled into the easy chair on the porch, basking in the dying rays of a sunset that turned the clouds on the horizon the color of rich pink fleece.
The sun slipped below the horizon, deepening the gathering dusk, and I rose from the chair and started to walk inside. A quick motion at the far edge of the yard caught my eye and I stopped.
I looked again into the night, straining to see the shape that slowly separated itself from the other shadows and lurched toward me.
Materializing out of the gloom was an enormous rabbit. Standing upright on ski-length hind paws, he towered well over six feet. His fur was grizzled, he was scarred from many a tear from tooth and claw. He looked like he’d taken a few lessons, but given a lot more. His full red eyes glowed like portholes in a furnace. He looked for all the world like an Adirondack black bear with ears the length of sword scabbards. I guess it was lucky for everyone I was startled. It prevented me from reaching for either gun or camera, and the bulky bunny didn’t have to decide between fight or flight.
Recovering my voice, I asked, “Whotheheckareyou?”
“The Easter Bunny, “ he replied in a husky growl.
“What are you doing here?”
“ Making my appointed rounds. Each Easter Eve, I tour the world, bringing eggs and candies to good little boys and girls. “
“I’ve never seem you before, and I’ve spent lots of nights out in the cold.”
“Well, son, if the truth be told, I’m running a lot behind schedule. It’s a mean world even under the best of conditions, and with so much warfare underway presently l have to slow down and take it carefully. The big wars I can handle, because the conflict areas are well-defined, and you know who the good bad guys are.
“It’s these little brush wars that are hazardous. The occasional mine in a footpath, sharp bamboo stakes at the bottom of a punji pit, small ambushes. And no one wears uniforms, so you don’t know who you’re dealing with.”
“But the image I had of you...Small, pink, furry, you’re not like that – “
“I know I’ve got a fumblepuppy image, but that’s because people imagine what they expect to see and then put pictures of their dreams in books.
“As I’m sure you’ve noticed, there’s a .44 Magnum in the shoulder holster under my pawpit, and the helmet and flak jacket work, I can assure you.
“I’ve also got a second degree black belt in judo. It’s a nasty world, and you can’t be too careful today. It’s all like deodorant – helps take the worry out of being close.”
In the night sky I heard a rhythmic thumping. I had spent too long fighting in other countries not to know that sound. An Ugly Angel: Helicopter gunship.
“Nowadays l need all the help I can get. You try delivering a load of jellybeans to a bunch of Christian kids in Beirut or Afghanistan or Syria, or in some parts of New York City, for that matter.
“And if the mines and snipers or poison gas or grenades don’t get you, Alaskan wolves or Siberian tigers will get a piece of your action, believe me.
“Even here in the nicer section of town, the dogs are everywhere. I’ve been mistaken for the Fouke Monster in Arkansas, and pegged as the Sasquatch in Washington State. I’ve dodged bear dogs, buckshot, and expeditions from the Smithsonian and National Geographic.
“I just don’t get any respect at all.”
It seemed a huge job, perhaps second only to Santa’s work, having to provide jellybeans to a world of kids.
He wasn’t settling for second place. “My operation is every bit as big as Santa’s. And I’ve got no elves to help me. I subcontract out most of the work. Hershey’s does a lot of my chocolate, and I keep several chicken ranchers in six-figure incomes producing eggs. “And that Kentucky chicken colonel buys so much chicken meat it shoves my costs up just having to compete with him. How can chickens lay eggs when he’s turning them into crispy critters?
He pre-position his supplies of sweets in central supply dumps around the world under cover of dark, and then distributes by regions Easter Eve.
I allowed as how he was holding up well, since Easter first began about 2,020 years ago, give or take. He attributed it to exercise, rest, and diet, plus production of plenty of endorphins.
I had the idea that since he was serving the Lord, somehow his aging process might have been stalled as Santa’s has been, but I didn’t get a chance to ask him about it. “I’m late for a very important date, to paraphrase the Mad Hatter. I’ve got to be movin’ on. I’ve still got the rest of the American continent and Africa to do before dawn.
“Please keep all this about me under your hat. Some things – like potatoes, passion, and me – operate better in the dark.”
He was gone. I heard his flak jacket creaking and helmet thumping as he bounded into the darkness. The sound of the chopper blades slashing the air faded with him. I finished my coffee and went inside. She asked me if I wanted another cup; I replied not. She said she thought she heard me talking to someone. I replied that it was only the wind being shredded by the edge of the porch wall.
We went inside and looked down into the crib where the little guy was sleeping, and we noted the neat stack of eggs and jellybeans on the floor below the bed. She asked where they came from. I told her from the Easter bunny. She laughed. I explained to her, “You can’t see love, gravity, or the spirit of Christmas. But they all exist, and they all work. So does the spirit of Easter.”
And then she understood.